Asma Al-Husseini (Khartoum)

The Executive Board approvedInternational Monetary Fund A financing plan that will help mobilize the necessary resources for the fund to cover its share in easing Sudan’s debt burden. “This financing plan depends on an expanded effort by member states of the International Monetary Fund, including cash grants and contributions derived from internal resources,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgia said in a statement.International Monetary Fund».

“This signals an important step in helping,” she added Sudan In the process of normalizing relations with the international community and achieving progress towards implementing debt relief in light of the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative.