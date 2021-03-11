The president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, called this Thursday “international mobster” and “stupid” to Alberto Fernández, in a message with no apparent addressee posted on social networks, but which was confirmed to the agency Efe high sources of the Ecuadorian Presidency, it was addressed to him.

“Regarding the sheaf of international gangsters who act in sync …”, says a trill by Moreno that adds an image and a phrase from the writer Mark Twain: “Never argue with a stupidHe will bring you down to his level and there he will win by experience. “

The message was distributed by networks and by the group of journalists on WhatsApp of the Ecuadorian Presidency without a personal attribution, but a high source in Carondelet, headquarters of the Executive, confirmed to Efe that the targets of the message are Fernández and former Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa.

In addition, they assured that it was in response to the statements made by Fernández on Tuesday on C5N in which he referred to the distancing of Moreno and his former vice president Jorge Glas, in prison since 2017, when he was consulted for a possible break with his vice president Cristina Fernández.

“I am not Lenín Moreno. I’m not Lenín Moreno, huh?. He who imagines it does not know me. I can have a difference with Cristina. I have them, it’s not that I had them, I have them. We have different views on many things or on some, I don’t know if on many. But I arrived here with Cristina and from here I am going with Cristina, “said the Argentine leader.

Alberto Fernández during his inauguration together with the former Ecuadorian president, Rafael Correa.

Glas has been in prison since 2017 for a corruption case related to one of the plots of the Brazilian firm Odebrecht and, like his acolytes, considers himself to be the subject of political persecution.

The Ecuadorian Government interpreted the comparison made by Fernández as an “unacceptable intervention” in the country’s internal affairs and first expressed a “strong protest” in writing from the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry.

In the letter, the Ecuadorian Government says “not accept that comparisons are made insulting to the President of the Republic of Ecuador “, while defending the independence of its Judicial Power.

On Wednesday Ecuador called for consultations with its ambassador in Buenos Aires, Juan José Vásconez, to “proceed to an exhaustive analysis of Ecuador’s relations with the Fernández government and give it the corresponding instructions,” the Foreign Ministry said in a brief text.

The exchange of statements was joined on Wednesday from Belgium by former President Correa, who interpreted Fernández’s message as an endorsement of his accusations that Moreno drags an image of “traitor”.

“They will have to make thousands of copies. Lenín Moreno, as a synonym for traitor, is already part of the world political dictionary,” Correa wrote on his Twitter account.

Both politicians, who jointly founded the Alianza País movement in 2006 and with which both came to the Presidency of Ecuador, distanced themselves in 2017 shortly after Correa left the country by leaving the head of state in the hands of Moreno.

In that sense, today’s message from Moreno about “the sheaf of international gangsters who act in sync” is also attributable to his predecessor, the source consulted confirmed to Efe.

With information from EFE.

JPE