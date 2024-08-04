Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation announced the start of the arrival of international delegations participating in the World Mixed Martial Arts Championship for Juniors, which will be held at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi from August 6 to 10, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The tournament is organized by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and hosted by the Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation. The tournament will witness distinctive performances and strong competitions with the participation of more than 800 male and female players from more than 45 countries.

Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee, said: “We are pleased to welcome the elite of promising mixed martial arts stars from around the world to the capital, Abu Dhabi, which has become a model to be emulated in terms of hosting the largest international sports tournaments. It is distinguished by its advanced infrastructure, world-class organizational expertise, sports-loving audience, and diverse cultural and tourist facilities, which constitute an integrated experience that meets the aspirations of players and fans alike.”

For his part, Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Head of Events and Activities at the Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, confirmed the full readiness to receive the delegations and launch the championship, saying: “We are focused on presenting a unique championship that achieves success beyond previous championships. We have also doubled our efforts to develop the logistical and organizational aspects to accommodate the remarkable increase in the number of participants, which we witness every year, reflecting the status of the capital, Abu Dhabi, as a leading destination for hosting and organizing international championships, and enhancing its position as the capital of combat sports in the world.”

Al Zaabi added: “We have completed all preparations for the launch of the tournament and the reception of the participating delegations, including the logistical aspects and providing transportation for the players and technical and administrative teams of the participating teams, in addition to ensuring the readiness of the medical cadres and volunteer teams that will play an important role throughout the days of the event, ensuring a distinguished tournament according to the highest international standards.”

“Our team participating in the tournament includes 83 athletes and 37 coaches, which makes us the largest participant in terms of numbers. We came to this tournament well prepared to fight and excel in different categories and weights, as we aspire to win again, achieve a special achievement and defend the title for the fourth year in a row,” said Anton Blank, a member of the Ukrainian delegation.

In turn, Hussein Ayyad, coach of the Bahraini national team, said: “Participating in the World Junior Mixed Martial Arts Championship is an important step for our national team, as we expect to face strong competition. Our team includes 10 athletes and 3 coaches, and we intend to win a large number of medals.”

“This tournament provides a leading platform for our players to test their skills against the best in the world. We expect every athlete to give their best, learn from their experiences, and grow personally and professionally. We hope that this tournament will be a stepping stone to their future success and professional career,” he added.

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation also organised an introductory session on clean sport, with the aim of informing athletes and support staff at the tournament about anti-doping rules, which is essential for understanding their rights and duties.

This session is held in cooperation with the International Doping Testing Agency (ITA), and allows attendees to learn the rules that protect and support athletes in their sporting careers, and ensure a bright future for the sport of mixed martial arts.

The session will be held at 1:30 pm tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Millennium Rawda Hotel, and will witness the attendance of Florence Schilling, a distinguished athlete who participated in the Olympic Games, to present her experiences and expertise to the players.