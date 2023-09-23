The UAE will hold a high-level ministerial meeting on mangroves on December 9, during the “Nature, Oceans and Land Use Day,” at the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will bring together the governments hosting the mangroves and various partners, in addition to civil society organizations, charitable institutions, and financial institutions, as well as On behalf of the scientific community, in order to work to expand the range of mangrove trees, accelerate the process of their restoration in nature, and preserve their ecosystems, within the framework of its keenness and commitment to combating climate change. The meeting aims to forge a strong path to developing nature-based solutions, and to bring about fundamental change in collective efforts to combat climate change. It will focus on accelerating financing, policy and technology to achieve the Mangrove Breakthrough Initiative’s goals of restoring and protecting 15 million hectares of mangroves by 2030, as well as halting their destruction.

The UAE launched the Mangrove Development Initiative, which is a collaborative effort between the Global Mangrove Alliance and high-level United Nations climate change champions, to restore and protect 15 million hectares of mangroves globally by 2030.