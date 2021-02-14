“Shield of the Nation” magazine has issued a special supplement on the occasion of the success of the Mission of Hope Probe entitled “The Mission of the Impossible”, which includes words by military leaders blessing the success of this historic mission, in addition to a topic entitled “The Arabs’ window on Mars” in addition to the praise of a number of leaders and military officials from different countries of the world and the attaches Military personnel in the country, employees of the armed forces, and students of the armed forces. In this context, a number of Arab and international leaders and military officials congratulated the success of the “Probe of Hope” mission in entering the orbit of Mars, stressing that it is a moment of hope for all humanity that was created with Emirati minds and hands, thanks to the efforts and vision of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, which does not know the impossible.

His Excellency Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defense Force, affirmed that the success of the “Hope Probe” in reaching the orbit of Mars represents a success, a historic achievement, and a source of pride not only in the United Arab Emirates, but also for everyone in the GCC countries. The Arab Gulf and the Arab and Islamic worlds and for all of humanity.

He added that this great achievement confirms that reaching the summit and achieving dreams requires will, determination, sound planning and tireless follow-up, pointing out that one of the most important lessons of this unprecedented historical achievement in the Arab world is the importance of investing in people, because the UAE has been developed since the beginning of the foundation phase by the hands of The late leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” man is at the top of her priorities and the ultimate goal of development and construction. She reaped fruits, reached horizons, and achieved successes one by one, and her people are proud of a leadership that believes that its citizens deserve more and strive to make them happy and realize their dreams and aspirations.

For his part, Major General Ahmed Ali Hamid Al Ali, Assistant Secretary-General for Military Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf praised the great scientific achievement achieved by the United Arab Emirates and the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to the orbit of “Mars”, considering that this achievement represents A moment of hope for humanity.

He pointed out that the achievement reflects the development and progress achieved by the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and that this step represents a source of pride and pride for all Arabs and humankind as it comes in the context of a pioneering development model that draws its strength from human and cultural values. And it strives for the good of all mankind, relying on a system of goodness and giving and a vision based on science and proper and thoughtful planning in order to achieve the hopes and aspirations drawn by the wise Emirati leadership for its people and its Arab and Islamic nation.

For his part, His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr. Eid bin Awad Al-Shalawi, Commander of the Unified Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, affirmed that the “probe of hope” entering the orbit of Mars and the success of this historical scientific mission is a source of pride, considering that this first-of-its-kind Arab exploration trip comes at a time It is idealistic and reflects the message of hope carried by the leadership and people of the UAE, and highlights the pioneering achievements of this Arab country in various scientific and technological fields. His Excellency pointed out that the arrival of the “Hope Probe” represents a distinct historical moment that will remain eternal in the memory of the people of the Emirates and the Gulf and Arab peoples, because it represents one of the most important scientific achievements and victories recorded by the Arabs throughout history, as it represents a great qualitative extension of the honorable Arab cultural heritage in terms of discoveries and scientific achievements. .

For his part, Colonel Ahmed Al Jarida, the military attache at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco to the country, affirmed that the UAE has achieved an unprecedented Arab achievement by entering the global elite race for the pioneers of Mars exploration, after the success of the first Arab mission to the red planet and the arrival of the “probe of hope” to its correct orbit. This achievement opens new horizons for humanity, paints a new image for the Arab person, and affirms that the UAE promotes the Arab march in this advanced scientific field. His Excellency expressed his sincere congratulations to the wise leadership and the people of the UAE on this historic achievement, wishing them more successes and achievements … indicating that the UAE sends this achievement, which reflects the strength of hope, an inspiring message to all peoples that science is the right path to progress and development and to reach the stage of global competitiveness. The UAE has become one of its important numbers, with huge quantum leaps in various fields and indicators of sustainable development.

For his part, Colonel Ghawi Rachid, the Military Attaché at the Embassy of the Republic of Algeria to the country, expressed his pride and great appreciation for the historical scientific success of the arrival of the “probe of hope” to its orbit on Mars, indicating that this success represents a pioneering strong impetus to the global scientific race to discover the red planet, explaining that The entry of the UAE to the global race in this field embodies the will of the Arab man and raises the ceiling of the aspirations of Arab youth and scholars and strengthens their confidence in their ability to succeed, prove self and excel, and contribute effectively to the development and progress of humanity, and gives all Arabs self-confidence in their ability to resume their civilization and continue to play a fruitful role in the movement Date.

For his part, Colonel Kwankwo Koh, the South Korean Military Attaché, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the messages of hope provided by the UAE to Arab youth everywhere, pointing out that the success of the “Hope Probe” reaffirms the position of the UAE, its position and the role that it has undertaken with good will as a maker For hope, fulfiller of dreams and fulfillment of aspirations.

He added that it represents a model of will, determination and planning, and that it is the country of the impossible, which does not know a ceiling for ambitions and dreams .. stressing that the UAE has become a locomotive for dreams in the whole world and not at the Arab level, as its successes continue and its achievements continue to lead the whole world to future, promising horizons that contribute positively and actively to the march. Human progress and development. His Excellency extended sincere congratulations and congratulations to the leadership of the UAE and its people on this historic occasion, wishing the UAE all progress and prosperity.

For his part, Brigadier General Yu Jian, the Chinese military attaché, congratulated the UAE on the arrival of the “probe of hope” to the orbit of Mars, for this unprecedented step, and for recording the history of the UAE as the first Arab country, and the fifth country in the world to reach the orbit of the Red Planet.

He mentioned that the success of the Emirati “Hope Probe” in reaching its orbit implies very important lessons, foremost of which is the belief in the value of science, progress and development as a source for countries and nations to catch up with civilization, and the second is that proper planning achieves the targeted results for countries and peoples, and that this step reflects the position of the UAE and its strategic weight. In the balances of the new global powers, in which science is at the heart of it, and indeed its center and true axis, as the development of states, armies and various aspects of life depend on the possession of knowledge and scientific and technological resources that have become a pillar of power in the twenty-first century.

He added, “The UAE has made great achievements in the field of space recently, this is a victory for the spirit of creativity and exploration, which the Chinese people also exhibit .. The Chinese” Tianwen-1 “probe has successfully reached Mars orbit one day after the arrival of the” Hope probe “. “The implementation of Mars exploration projects in China and the UAE will provide ample space for cooperation between the two countries on the great human cause of space exploration and its peaceful use.”

In turn, Colonel Alberto Ono Horita, the Brazilian military attache, said that the success of the “Probe of Hope” in reaching its orbit on Mars represents the culmination of sincere efforts, close planning and careful follow-up by the rational leadership in the UAE, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State. May God protect him. ”He pointed out that the“ Hope Probe ”represents a tremendous qualitative addition to the resources and other soft power that the UAE possesses, making it at the forefront of the world.

He stressed that what the UAE has accumulated from the tremendous balance on this level represents in turn a great addition to what the Arabs have in terms of historical stock in the field of science and technology, and gives the Arab present a tremendous momentum, which we hope will contribute to the recovery of the Arab reality, considering this unprecedented achievement in the Arab world as a major scientific and cultural lever will be It has implications for the present and the future.

For his part, Colonel Romanero bin Mohammed, the Malaysian Military Attaché, affirmed that the success of the “Hope Probe” in reaching the orbit of Mars confirms that the dreams of the late founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – may God have mercy on him – are fulfilled by children of sincere men, who They were saturated with the values ​​of goodness, giving and work and possessed the will to challenge and determination from a leader who succeeded in transforming the desert into paradises, cities and a state that became a model and icon of civilization, urbanization and progress, indicating that the probe’s journey and its tasks embody that the UAE has effectively become the country of the impossible, and that the ceiling of its ambitions will rise and rise and achieve more successes and achievements In the coming years, because the journey of this probe was a major scientific challenge that the UAE succeeded in overcoming by planning its leadership and the energies of its youth, who became a source of inspiration and pride for all Arabs.

For his part, Lieutenant General Costa Nadinos Thloros, Chief of the General Staff of the Greek National Defense, expressed his delight at the success of the “Probe of Hope” in reaching its orbit on the planet Mars … congratulating the wise leadership and the people of the UAE on this historic achievement, stressing that the UAE has reserved with this success a place and a global position A pioneer in pioneering the exploration of Mars and the global race in this scientific field, as it has placed itself on the thresholds of the space ladder of glory, which will reflect on other areas of development, construction and development in the Emirates, and contribute to achieving the ambitious competitive goals targeted by the UAE Centennial 2071, all steps that are a source of pride and pride. With what is being achieved on the land of this Arab country, which, with its ambitions, successes, achievements, and the will of its leadership and its people, it draws an honorable future for the Arabs, and an inspiring and pioneering global model in construction, development and the proper use of resources for the benefit of the people.