Hassan Al-Warfali (Benghazi)

The International Organization for Migration has recorded the interception of more than 13,000 migrants off the Libyan coast since the beginning of this year before they were returned to Libyan territory.

The organization confirmed in a recording statement yesterday that “more than 13,000 migrants were intercepted off the Libyan coast,” including 445 children, and then returned to the country between January 1 and August 10 of this year. The organization explained that the deaths among migrants reached 421, while 603 were recorded missing during the same period.

The North African country, located about 300 kilometers from the Italian coast, is a major departure point for thousands of migrants from North Africa, most of them from sub-Saharan Africa, who want to reach Europe despite the risk to their lives. The Libyan interior minister revealed last month on the sidelines of an international conference to reduce migration flows across the Mediterranean, hosted by Tripoli, that about 70 to 80 percent of foreigners in Libya are “irregular.”

The minister pointed out that there are approximately 2.5 million foreigners in his country, most of whom entered it “illegally,” noting Libya’s refusal to settle migrants on its territory. According to a report by the International Organization for Migration, the number of migrants who died or went missing during their migration journeys on routes within or from the Middle East and North Africa region in 2023 rose to 4,984, compared to 3,820 in 2022.