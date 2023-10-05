Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

Yesterday, the International Organization for Migration announced the killing of 429 migrant workers, the loss of 500 others, and the displacement of 42,045 people as a result of the hurricane in Libya more than three weeks ago.

The organization said in a statement on its website: “According to Urgent Update No. 7 of the Displacement Tracking Database, an estimated 42,45 people have been displaced due to the hurricane in northeastern Libya, with reports indicating that some families have returned to their homes.”

The organization explained, “500 migrant workers were reported missing, and 429 others were killed due to the hurricane, between 10 and 24 last September.” She noted that according to the World Health Organization, 63% of the primary health care facilities evaluated were partially or non-functional, and while electricity supplies are improving, there is still a dire need for it in several locations, including Abu Mansour, Jubaila, Al-Dhahr Al-Ahmar, Al-Sayyeda Khadija neighborhood, Bab Tobruk, Koursa, Al-Shuaibiyat Ghazi, the eastern coast, Al-Shiha Al-Sharqiya, Al-Shiha Al-Gharbiyya, and Al-Salam neighborhood.