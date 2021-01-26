Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Fifth International Rainfall Forum concluded its virtual version, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and the organization of the National Center of Meteorology, through its Emirates Rainfall Sciences Research Program. The work of the second and final day of the forum witnessed a number of specialized sessions and events that discussed topics that make up clouds in the Arab Gulf region, innovations in enhancing rainfall, and evaluating the results of raining operations.

Professor Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, delivered a speech in a session titled: “Assessment of the Results of Rainfall Operations” in which he emphasized that the rainfall program implemented by the United Arab Emirates over the past years has strengthened the scientific aspect of the organization about the potential for rainwater. Water shortages are more acute, and the prosperity of key sectors threatens the survival of human life, especially in the least developed countries that depend on agriculture for the survival of large segments of the population.

We are grateful to the UAE for its pioneering program to enhance rainfall, which has conducted many important scientific studies, said Talas. Climate change mitigation and implementation of the Paris Agreement are essential, but adaptation is also critical. Because the negative climate trend will continue until at least 2060 .. Investments in early warning services and climate science are strong means of coping with increasing disasters, including droughts. The World Meteorological Organization is pleased to cooperate with the UAE in these areas.

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Al-Mandoos, Director of the National Center of Meteorology and President of the Asian Meteorological Union, said that the Fifth International Forum on Rainfall witnessed important discussions that will contribute to shaping the future of rainwater sciences and weather modification, and reflects the large and high-level participation of scientists and experts representing international organizations, academic and research bodies. International, the position of the forum is a main platform for reviewing the most prominent studies and projects that have taken place in this field, and the efforts made at the international level to contribute to reducing water scarcity by relying on the latest technologies and means, as it confirms the role of the pivotal forum in strengthening cooperation between members of the research community, thus contributing In supporting the endeavors to secure sustainable water resources to ensure the continuity of its access to all the world’s population.

For her part, Alia Al Mazrouei, Director of the Emirates Rainfall Sciences Research Program, said that international research cooperation in the field of rainwater sciences is one of the most important means of ensuring water security, and this is what the UAE Program for Rainfall Sciences Research seeks to achieve through the International Forum for Rainfall Sciences, which gathered in its fifth edition Local and international experts to discuss means of cooperation to find innovative technologies that can provide fresh water resources around the world, as the forum provided participants with a platform to learn about the latest innovations and studies that are being implemented in the field of raining to contribute to addressing the challenges of water scarcity.

The first session within the second day’s work focused on the mechanism of clouds and precipitation in the Arab Gulf region, and included presentations that shed light on studies that enhance our understanding of cloud formation processes in the atmosphere, as well as the conditions that lead to precipitation in the Arab Gulf region.

Speakers during this session, respectively, were Prof. Ali Abashayev, Senior Researcher, Cold Breaking Research Center, Russia, recipient of the third round grant of the Emirates Rainfall Sciences Research Program, and Dr. Lulin Chuhe, Chief Scientist, Institute of China “Huaxin Zhuangzhi” Science and Technology, recipient of the third cycle grant of the Emirates Rainfall Sciences Research Program, Professor Masataka Murakami, University of Nagoya, and recipient of the first cycle grant of the Emirates Rainfall Science Research Program. The second session dealt with the topic of “Innovations in Rainfall Enhancement: New Methodologies and Insights”, during which innovative research and developments in materials and methods applied in the field of rainfall enhancement were reviewed.

Participants in this session, respectively, were Prof. Martin Ambaum, Professor of Physics and Atmospheric Dynamics, University of Reading, Department of Meteorology, United Kingdom, and Research Associate in the team of Professor Giles Harrison, recipient of the second session scholarship of the Emirates Rainfall Sciences Research Program, and Professor Linda Zoe, Khalifa University, recipient of the first cycle grant of the Emirates Rainfall Sciences Research Program, Dr. Diana Francis, Principal Scientist, Environmental and Geophysical Sciences Laboratory, Khalifa University, and Dr. Ricardo Fonseca, Postdoctoral Researcher in Atmospheric Sciences, Khalifa University.

The third session – which was opened by Professor Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization – focused on evaluating the results of seeding operations, in which the participants discussed methods and techniques that are being developed and used to assess the results of seeding operations. The session dealt with several topics, highlighting the importance of evaluation efforts, and the methodologies that are used in evaluation.