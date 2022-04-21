In a huge international operation against the cocaine mafia, several very expensive homes were seized and dozens of people were arrested. The police report that simultaneous raids took place in eight buildings in the Netherlands, but also in buildings in Germany, Belgium, Spain (Marbella) and Paraguay. Tens of thousands of kilograms of coke were involved in the operation.

#International #mega #action #drug #mafia #yields #tens #thousands #kilos #coke #million #cash