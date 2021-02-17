Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Emirates Tour, which launches its third edition next Sunday, has become the talk of international websites and newspapers, especially since it is the first this year to be held in light of the Corona pandemic after most international competitions have stopped, to become the kiss of life again for cycling, and a real breakthrough amidst strict precautionary measures by those in charge of The event to ensure everyone’s safety.

Cycling News said: The organizers of the Emirates World Tour have revived cycling after stopping due to the Corona virus, and the site added: “The next edition is scheduled to be the first race in 2021, after many races around the world, including Santos Tour, are canceled due to the pandemic. Corona, and many races because of this matter, but the strict regulation, work and procedures followed will be the main point of work in order to present an exceptional copy.

And the site continued: The UAE team that set up a training camp before participating in the circumnavigation, its cyclists and its employees were vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, to become the first global team to receive it, and Eurosport said: The interest shown by the UAE in cruising and the focus on cycling is not strange. He emphasized that the merger of the Dubai and Abu Dhabi Tour in one event, the Emirates Tour, increased its importance and made it an exceptional global event.

The eluniverso site confirmed that the success achieved in the past two versions of the Emirates Tour had a role in highlighting optimism for the third edition of the event, which constitutes a special and ideal meeting place for the international elite of riders in a unique experience in the middle of the mountains and desert and a very distinctive weather at this time of the year, which means that The atmosphere is ideal for a new experience of cycling after a period of hiatus, and the presence of elite international riders such as French champion Tady Bogacher, who will open his third season with the UAE team, will give a strong start to him and the cycling races in the coming period, with the excitement and competition expected by all international riders. .

The procyclingstats website confirmed that both Jebel Hafeet and Jebel Jais are the most important and distinctive areas of the Emirates Tour, and play an important role in highlighting the capabilities, speeds and brilliance of the participating riders, which enhances its global position among the most prominent riders.

On the other hand, His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Head of the Community Development Department, affirmed that the establishment of the third edition in light of the current circumstances that the world is going through due to the Corona pandemic is evidence of the successes achieved by the state in dealing with exceptional circumstances with great effectiveness that surprised the whole world, and evidence as well. On the confidence of international organizations and federations in the position and value of the UAE in organizing international sporting events with the utmost professionalism and in the midst of the highest safety and preventive standards.

He said: “We are on a date with the third edition of the Emirates Tour, which undoubtedly confirms the status of the country and continues the successes achieved by the first and second versions of the Tawaf, amid the participation of a group of the world’s most prominent cyclists and professional teams, as the state was able, through what it presented in the past years, to confirm its merit and imposed Its capabilities and milestones to become one of the main events within the global agenda of the International Federation’s races for the 2021 season ».

His Excellency attributed these successes to the unlimited support of the wise leadership in various fields and sectors, especially the sports field, pointing out that the Tawaf succeeded year after year in establishing many of the noble sports foundations that society in all its groups needs, which dazzled the world with its civilization, progress and excellence in all fields.

His Excellency expressed his confidence in the success of the next edition in light of the preventive measures taken by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and its great eagerness to provide all safety factors for all participants in the circumambulation, in a way that enhances the country’s success in dealing with the pandemic conditions by hosting major events, and the circumambulation will highlight to the world this success again. As one of the biggest cycling events in the world.