“Denzel Dumfries, it was not the protagonist that the Netherlands had counted on, but the right back of PSV is only missing a cape that matches his orange equipment,” writes the Belgian newspaper. The last news on the website. The British BBC spoke of an ‘excellent performance’ by Dumfries, the Spanish sports newspaper Marca calls Dumfries one of the surprises of this EC.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian the sting has been removed from the criticized 5-3-2 system of national coach Frank de Boer. “After a victory with the strong Matthijs de Ligt in the defence, De Boer’s men have given him the best answer to the critics: six points from two games.” Spanish newspaper Marca called the system “a way to win and get out of the group stage with almost no problems. Without exaggerated brilliance, but with a style that favors or flourishes the virtues of a group of young players.’

The German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung I noticed that the Netherlands celebrated this victory with less enthusiasm than the previous victory over Ukraine. “Maybe it was the heat, maybe it was the less dramatic course of the game, but at least the Netherlands played in a very respectable way and after this win they are now through to the last 16 – clearly the best team in this group. ‘

