With a 2-1 win over Morocco, Croatia took a medal for the second World Cup in a row. For Luka Modric a nice conclusion to his last global final tournament, something that did not go unnoticed in the international media. There was therefore plenty of praise for the Real Madrid player, as well as for the Croatian team, super talent Josko Gvardiol and Morocco, who performed ‘historically’.

The Croatian Jutarnji finds it to be bronze at the address where it belongs. “The Croatians played a very good game for third place, which they should have won by a bigger margin based on what was shown and the odds. But victory is nice. Who will ever ask about the result? It’s a historic achievement.’

That was only fourth place for Morocco, according to the Moroccan Le360. According to that newspaper, what prevails is pride about the ‘impressive journey’ of Walid Regragui’s team. ‘The defeat in this ‘small final’ does not detract from that. The players have won the hearts of the world. The Lions of the Atlas are worthy representatives of African and Arab football.’

That's how it felt for the Moroccan Le Mattin. "This is a second defeat, but it does not change the historic character of the Moroccan march in Qatar. The fourth place is already a legendary one for the African continent and the Arab countries," said the newspaper, which immediately issued a warning for the rest of the world. "Other countries have been warned, because this Morocco is hungry from now on."

Although third place according to The Guardian was no more than a consolation prize, according to the English newspaper, Croatia and Morocco seemed eager to make up for their defeats against Argentina and France. Mislav Orsic’s fine goal was enough to decide the game, after two goals within the first nine minutes. They set the tone for an up and down game, which Croatia won.’

Modric

Zlatko Dalic, the national coach of Croatia, told The Guardian to be proud of his players. According to the newspaper, however, one man should be looked at in particular. ‘The 37-year-old Luka Modric, who undoubtedly played his last World Cup match. The Real Madrid midfielder indicated afterwards that he would not hang up his international shoes and will continue to play until the final of the Nations League next summer in the Netherlands.

The Spanish Mark even hopes that the Real Madrid player will continue as an international until the European Championship 2024. “Then he can complete his ‘last dance’ there.” As a star, the newspaper does not opt ​​for Modric, but for a star in the making: ‘diamond’ Josko Gvardiol. “One of the sensations of the World Cup opened the game with a great header and increased his price by several million.”

Mark further focuses mainly on Croatia’s third place, an achievement with ‘historical importance’, according to the Spanish newspaper. “Another milestone (after second place in 2018, ed.) for this small European country. They have less than four million inhabitants, but since independence in the 1990s, it has been a giant at World Cups. The generation Modric, Perisic, Kovacic and Brozovic thus repeated the third place from 1998, achieved by Suker, Boban and Prosinecki, among others.’ See also New Putin strategy? Insiders see an indication in the Kherson retreat





In Image is briefly about the game, but mainly Gvardiol, player of RB Leipzig, is highlighted. According to the German newspaper, the 20-year-old Croat continues to play in the spotlight and will eventually make a major transfer. In September he extended his contract with Leipzig until 2027, but from 2024 he has an exit clause of 112 million euros in his contract. Then top clubs in Europe can strike.'

At the BBC ‘The team’s influential captain’ Luka Modric was elected with an 8 man of the match. But the English medium also has an eye for the broader picture. In any case, Croatia’s performance is called good. That country has, according to the BBC showed its class and confirmed its status as one of football’s elite nations.

The BBC goes further into ‘history-makers’ Morocco. Their passionate players and supporters have given color to this tournament. Their supporters sang and drummed throughout the game. Although they were knocked out of the podium by France and Croatia, they will look back on their performance at this tournament with fond memories.’ See also Global vaccination campaign: a lot donated, little delivered

The fact that Morocco was still somewhat short against Croatia was according to La Gazzetta dello Sport to be explained. The team of national coach Regragui looked a bit ‘nervous’, according to the Italian newspaper. ‘Not surprising, because Morocco could become the first African country to medal at a World Cup and thus achieve a historic achievement. Even more than Croatia.’

Corriere dello Sport writes that the consolation final was lively and the teams met each other head-on. According to this Italian sports newspaper, Morocco simply fell short. “But Morocco returns home with something beautiful: that African countries are seriously taken into account at future World Cups.”

