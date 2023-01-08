International press vehicles reported the invasion of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the STF (Federal Supreme Court). The action was carried out by radical Bolsonarists this Sunday (8.jan.2023).

The episode appeared on the front pages of newspapers such as the country, The Guardian, clarion, Le Monde and CNN. the american newspaper The New York Times did a live updates session to report the episode.

Most of the vandals wore green and yellow clothes and chanted slogans, as part of the Constitution that “all power emanates from the people”. The group is against the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Presidency of the Republic, held on January 1, 2023.

Before the invasion, Bolsonaristas walked down the Monumental Axis and walked towards the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The journey was made in the opposite direction in relation to the cars after the PM released two lanes. In a 3rd way, the police escorted the radical Bolsonarists.

As found out by Power360, there were clashes between police and the extremist group at the Planalto Palace. Tear gas and stun gas bombs were used. The invaders tried to organize themselves to resist the public security agents. Police officers also tried to contain the invaders at the STF headquarters.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized the invasion by radical Bolsonarists. He also decreed federal intervention in the Federal District.

Most international vehicles identified Bolsonaristas as supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). the argentinian newspaper clarion described the situation as “maximum tension in Brazil”. THE La Nacional called the act of “scammer”.

Read some highlights:

NEW YORK TIMES

“Protesters protesting elections in Brazil invade government offices”, said the US newspaper.



Reproduction/New York Times – 8.jan.2023 Home of the New York Times (USA)

GUARDIAN

“Jair Bolsonaro supporters invade the presidential palace and the Federal Supreme Court”, reported the British.



Reproduction/Guardian – 8.jan.2023 Home of the Guardian newspaper (UK)

THE COUNTRY

“Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters invade Congress, the Presidency and the Federal Supreme Court”went to headline from spanish the country.



Playback/El País – 8.jan.2023 Home of the newspaper El País (Spain)

LA NACION

“Coup demonstrations in Brazil. Bolsonaro supporters took over Congress, entered the courts and the Planalto Palace”, stated the Argentine newspaper.



Reproduction/La Nacion – 8.jan.2023 Home of the newspaper La Nacion (Argentina)

CLARIN

“Maximum tension in Brazil. Bolsonaro supporters entered Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Court of Justice”, said the vehicle from Argentina.



Reproduction/Clarín – 8.jan.2023 Home of the Clarín newspaper (Argentina)

CNN

“Bolsonaro supporters invade the Brazilian Congress”, print. The North American vehicle also made a session of live updates to report the episode.



Reproduction/CNN – 8.jan.2023 Home of the CNN newspaper (USA)

WSJ

“Bolsonaro supporters invade the Congress of Brazil”, said The Wall Street JournalUS newspaper.



Reproduction/Wall Street Journal – 8.jan.2023 Home of the Wall Street Journal (USA)

WASHINGTON POST

“Bolsonaro supporters invade Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential office”was headline in the North American vehicle.



Reproduction/Washington Post – 8.jan.2023 Home of the Washington Post (USA)

LE MONDE

“Bolsonaro supporters invade Congress, the Federal Supreme Court and the presidential palace, said the French newspaper.



Reproduction/Le Monde – 8.jan.2023 Home of the newspaper Le Monde (France)

LE FIGARO

“Brazil: Bolsonaro supporters invade Congress, Planalto Palace and Federal Supreme Court”, reported the vehicle from France.



Reproduction/Le Figaro – 8.jan.2023 Home of the newspaper Le Figaro (France)

ALJAZEERA

“Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro invade Brazilian government buildings”made headlines in the Middle East vehicle.



Playback/AlJazeera – 8.jan.2023 Home of the newspaper AlJazeera (Middle East)

REUTERS

“Bolsonaro supporters invade the presidential palace, Congress and the Federal Supreme Court”, said the US news agency.