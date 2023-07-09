House approved project and now text goes to Senate; Financial Times speaks of ‘long-awaited’ changes

International media vehicles reported the approval of the tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies. the news agency Reuters called the project that can change –the Senate will still analyze the text– the collection of taxes in the country of “historic”.

In the last round, deputies approved the proposal that establishes, among other points, the simplification of 5 taxes in 2, creates a national basic basket, and centralizes the management of federative resources in a Federative Council.

Besides the Reutersinternational vehicles such as Financial Times, Bloomberg, Associated Press It is the country also spoke about the approval of the text.

Read some highlights.

REUTERS

the news agency published that the reform “already tried by several unsuccessful governments – it is a fundamental step in Lula’s plan to boost growth”.

FINANCIAL TIMES

the front page of the british newspaper focusing on economics highlighted approval of the text and stated that the senators will need to discuss the simplification of one of the “world’s most complicated tax regimes”

also stated that the tax changes are “long” awaited: “Latin America’s largest economy has been hampered for decades by the complexity and opacity of its tax regime”.

BLOOMBERG

the news site focused on technology and the financial market he wrote that the market reacted positively to the approval of the reform that will change taxes;

reported that for many years “Brazilian leaders and legislators have tried to rewrite the country’s tax code countless times, but have failed to build consensus”. The report highlights that “the plan still has many obstacles to overcome”.

THE COUNTRY



the Spanish newspaper published that the tax format in Brazil is “unfair” It is “a baroque system that punishes the poor and rewards shareholders and the rich”.

ASSOCIATED PRESS