Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

The international media unanimously agreed on the splendor of the Dubai World Cup for Horse Racing, which was held yesterday with the participation of a variety of the best horses from around the world, and confirmed that it constitutes a permanent date with the most wonderful times, whether with the elegant organization and accompanying events, or the course of the races themselves, which always takes the breath away before the finish line.

The famous Racing Post website, which covers horse racing, devoted a detailed report to the event’s competitions, specifically Laurel River’s victory in the Dubai World Cup round, and in a report titled “Laurel River presents a stunning display to tighten its grip on the Dubai World Cup,” and quoted statements. Knight Taj Oshi, who considers himself living a dream from which he does not want to wake up.

The British media focused on the participation of Sir Alex Ferguson, the former Manchester United coach, as a horse owner, specifically the “Sprint Dancer” horse, but he was satisfied with finishing 11th in the Shaima Classic, in his first participation in this event.

While horse racing accounts in the United States reviewed the results of American horses that had a prominent presence in the Dubai World Cup, the “Blood Horse” website highlighted the importance of the large presence of these horses in the global event annually.

The official account of the Italian club AC Milan published snapshots of the presence of the former team star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as their ambassador at the event in cooperation with Emirates Airlines.