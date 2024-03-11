In November 2019, the 40th General Conference of UNESCO proclaimed March 14 of each year as International Mathematics Days thanks to a proposal from the International Mathematical Union, with the aim of generating greater awareness regarding the importance of mathematics and its impact in all areas of life.

Mathematics is not only ua science that is responsible for studying structures, numbers, shapes, geometric constructions and their relationships among themselves. It has also allowed humanity to make transformations through abstract elements such as time and space, create a language that connects people with everything that surrounds them in the universe and currently impact science and technology in a transcendental way.

To talk more about them, I will share their meaning and impact on humanity from the words of great thinkers:

“Mathematics seems to give one new meaning” – Charles Darwin

“The essence of mathematics is not to make simple things complicated, but to make complicated things simple” S. Gudder.

“For those who do not know mathematics, it is difficult to feel the beauty of nature. If you want to appreciate it, you need to learn the language in which it speaks.” Richard Feynman

“Perfect numbers, like perfect men, are very strange” Descartes.

“Mathematics is the gymnastics of the spirit and a preparation for philosophy” Isocrates

“Pure mathematics is, in its form, the poetry of logical ideas” Albert Einstein

“Mathematics knows no races or geographical boundaries. For mathematics, the cultural world is a country” David Hilbert

“The difference between the poet and the mathematician is that the poet tries to put his head in the heavens, while the mathematician tries to put the heavens in his head” GK Chesterton

“In mathematics, freedom consists of the ability to change point of view without changing object.” Henri Poincare

“The beauty of mathematics is only shown to its most patient followers.” Maryam Mirzakhani

“Numbers are the most faithful friends we can have.” Carl Friedrich Gauss

“Mathematics is the science of order and measurement, of beautiful chains of reasoning, all simple and easy.” Rene Descartes

“The study of mathematics is like the Nile River: it begins in minutiae and ends in immensities.” Charles Caleb Colton

“In mathematics, not even the smallest errors should be disregarded.” Isaac Newton

“Mathematics is a gymnastics of the spirit and a preparation for philosophy.” Isocrates

“Mathematics is the music of reason.” James Joseph Sylvester

“Mathematics is the science that draws necessary conclusions.” Benjamin Peirce.