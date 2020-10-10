The League of Nations and also the Smartbank League in Spain. Check here the schedules and the way to watch the games this Saturday, September 10.

Today’s games, September 10:

League of Nations

15:00 Luxembourg-Cyprus

15:00 Montenegro-Azerbaijan

18:00 Liechtenstein-Gibraltar

18:00 Faroe Islands-Latvia

20:45 Andorra-Malta

20:45 Spain-Switzerland

20:45 Ukraine-Germany

Smartbank League, matchday 5

In addition, the official competition in the Spanish Second Division is resumed with the dispute of the fifth day. From 1:00 p.m. and all televised, there will be an official competition in Spain.

13:00 Sabadell-Mirandés (Movistar LaLiga)

16:00 Espanyol-Alcorcón (Goal T)

16:00 Logroñés-Almería (Movistar LaLiga)

18:30 Tenerife-Rayo Vallecano (Movistar LaLiga, #Vamos)