Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/14/2024 – 14:23

International markets begin to open from Sunday night and should absorb the impacts of the assassination attempt on former US President and likely Republican candidate, Donald Trump, this weekend.

Analysts do not rule out the risk of an initial cautious reaction, but also assess that the episode could pave Trump’s way back to the White House and, in this way, reduce uncertainty in the dispute with the current US President, Joe Biden.

One of the rare risk assets that has operated without interruption, the world’s leading cryptocurrencies rose after the first reports of gunfire at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. On Sunday, at around 1:20 pm (Brasília time), bitcoin was up 2.14%, at US$ 60,082.32, according to Binance quotes.

The most traditional markets are scheduled to open later this afternoon. At around 6:00 p.m., the main currency pairs will begin trading and it will be possible to gauge the initial behavior of investors. In general, moments of risk aversion tend to increase the demand for safe currencies, notably the dollar, yen and Swiss franc.

At 7:00 p.m., futures linked to the main New York stock indexes (Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq) will begin trading. Futures for individual stocks, however, will only begin trading in the early hours of Monday morning, around 5:00 a.m.

In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange will remain closed due to a public holiday in Japan. Among other markets, Hong Kong and Shanghai will open at 10:30 p.m. In Oceania, trading in Sydney will begin at 9 p.m. All times are Brasília time.