The popular digital platform for “flirting”, Tinder, shared on this “World Lovesickness Day”, the 3 S’s that can be of great help in relieving broken hearts who intend to try again to find love, after a bitter drink.

Next, we present you this manual presented by Tinder, pay close attention if you feel ready to “back in the ring” this summer.

Bring out EVERYTHING you feel: “love sickness, tequila and songs” as Sofía Reyes and Becky G say. A broken heart is healed when all the things stored in that relationship are expelled, but above all, the feelings you have about that person who hurt you. The truth is that there is no better way to do it than with a great playlist, so tune up your throat and sing at the top of your lungs. Do not be afraid to show the status of your heart, since a good heartbreak song will probably help you get ahead and get you out of the “Bitter Goodbye” as the Mexican band Inspector sang it. If you want a good cry and say goodbye to the past, songs like ‘La Canción’ by J Balvin and Bad Bunny, ‘Fuera del Mercado’ by Danny Ocean and ‘Save Your Tears’ by The Weeknd with Ariana Grande are a great option to let off steam and exorcise that ‘love sickness’. In addition, they are some of the tracks that are added the most to Tinder profiles*. Do you identify with them? Also the members of the app! So more than one will understand what you are going through, so don’t be afraid to talk to new people, someone will surely have good advice that will encourage you or even help you change the way you perceive your own experience.

Get out of your comfort zone: it is worth taking a step outside your closest circle of friends and daring to meet new people so that your way of seeing life changes. By this we do not mean that ‘a nail drives out another nail’, but rather that you transform the way you see your relationships. This will allow you to open your heart to new perspectives and experiences so that you can meet more people. Don’t just believe in romantic love! There are more ways to connect and bond with someone else. As expert Nedra Tawwab** puts it on her Instagram account: “Connection is less about frequency and more about intensity and vulnerability.” In the Explore section of Tinder you can find mosaics with different themes that will allow you to converse with others according to different topics. Do you want to go out for a coffee, do you consider yourself a gamer or are you passionate about nature? In this space you can find people with your same interests and connect under your rules.

Stop stalking: leave behind from the number to the Instagram account of that person who is already part of your past. Don’t let your exes get in the way of your present. Stalking someone just sabotages your self-esteem and makes you anxious, so it’s best to do mindful mental exercises to turn the page. Try the Ho’oponopono mantra, close your eyes, take a deep breath and repeat the following words in your head: “I’m sorry. Forgive me. Thanks. Love you”. You will be able to release your anguish so that the universe fills you with peace to move forward. Don’t let your love history get in the way of your swipes either! You can decide who you want to see and who you don’t want to see within Tinder. This is possible thanks to the fact that in your account settings, you can limit access to your profile by simply adding the phone number of people you don’t want to find in the app. In this way you will be able to avoid any type of contact from people that you no longer want to be part of this new chapter of your life. (It’s worth blocking from your ex boyfriend to his best friend, you don’t need spies in this new stage!).

With this method of Get Out, Get Out and StopTinder assures its users that they can rgain self-confidence to move on with their lives and in turn be prepared to face again the loving challenges that life has prepared for them.