International Lego Day is celebrated on January 28: today, in 1958, Godtfred Kirk Christiansen, the creator of the famous constructions with plastic bricks, presented the first official patent application. Although Legos are celebrated in many ways every year by millions of enthusiasts all over the world, there is a whole series of rare, unobtainable or simply very special constructions that can be found online in second-hand shops such as Subito.it, where only in in the collectibles category there are 66,000 ads dedicated to the Danish brand. Among the most popular and exclusive sets, as well as expensive ever, there is the Ultimate Millennium Falcon from Star Wars available in some variants, today considered by the reference experts to be a real investment that constantly increases in value. With over 7500 pieces it also remains one of the most complex and detailed sets.

It is no less Harry Potter. On the platform it is possible to find Hogwarts Castle, winner of the Industrial Awards, the “Oscars” of the toy industry, with its 6,000 pieces that recreate the magical world of the young wizard and his friends down to the smallest detail, but also the train Hogwarts Express, now discontinued kit. Another set that can be found on the “traditional” market is the one that reproduces the house of the Simpsons, or the coveted Upside down of Stranger Things, another hard-to-find model like the Haunted House or the spectacular Sydney Opera House. Or again, the Colosseum in the Monuments series, which was launched in 2021 but is already very rare. And then the numerous limited editions launched over the years: the typewriter, the Adidas Superstar, the vintage set from Nintendo or even the majestic model of the Titanic which came out of production and which has reached a value of about a thousand euros. Among the sets most sought after by fans there is no shortage of cars, starting with the Bugatti Chiron, the Porsche 911 GT3 currently out of production, but still the Ford Mustang, a rarity to end up with the Aston Martin DB5, James Bond’s film companion.