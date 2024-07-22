Zelensky (Ukraine) says Democrat prevented Russia from advancing; Scholz (Germany) says American’s decision “deserves recognition”

International leaders reacted this Sunday (21.Jul.2024) to the withdrawal of the President of the United States, Joe Biden (Democrat), for re-election. Most authorities thanked the American and recalled economic agreements.

Volodymyr ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine, recalled the support given to his country by Biden during the war with Russia. He said that the Democrat’s administration prevented what he called the occupation of the European nation.

“Many important decisions have been made in recent years that will be remembered as bold steps by President Biden in response to challenging times. We respect today’s difficult but strong decision.”Zelensky said on his official X (formerly Twitter) profile.



Zelensky and Biden made headlines around the world on July 11 because of a gaffe by the US president. The White House chief called the Ukrainian leader “President Putin”in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read the reactions of other leaders below:

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany – recalled Biden’s agreements with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). He called him “friend” It is he said that “decision not to run again deserves recognition” ;



“My friend Joe Biden has achieved a lot: for his country, for Europe and for the world. Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong and the US is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves recognition.”

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada – “He is a great man” he wrote . He stated that the American is “a partner of Canadians” ;



“I have known President Biden for years. He is a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As president, he is a partner to Canadians – and a true friend.”

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom – said he respected Biden’s decision to withdraw. “I look forward to working together throughout the remainder of your Presidency.” declared;



“I respect President Biden’s decision and look forward to working together throughout the remainder of his presidency. I know that, as he has throughout his distinguished career, he made his decision based on what he believes is in the best interests of the American people.”

Pedro Sánchez, President of Spain – defined withdrawal as “brave and worthy” He spoke on the post-pandemic Biden administration.



“All my admiration and recognition for the courageous and dignified decision of President Joe Biden. Thanks to his determination and leadership, the United States overcame the economic crisis after the pandemic and the serious attack on the Capitol, in addition to being exemplary in its support for Ukraine in the face of Putin’s Russian aggression. A great gesture from a great president who always fought for democracy and freedom.”

BIDEN’S WITHDRAWAL

Joe Biden81 years old, confirmed this Sunday (21.Jul.2024) his decision to abandon the race for re-election in the November presidential elections.

The Democrat published a letter withdrawing his candidacy on his profile official on X (ex-Twitter). In the text, he states that he makes the decision because he is the “best interest” of the party.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interests of my party and the country that I forgo that intention and focus solely on fulfilling my responsibilities as President for the remainder of my term.”he says. Read the full text here.

Kamala Harris, 59, is positioning herself as the Democratic Party’s top candidate to face former President Donald Trump78 years old. The vice president gains more relevance due to the fact that she has Biden’s explicit support.

The president’s withdrawal was expected by many analysts and members of the Democratic Party. Biden performed poorly in the first presidential debate against Trump on June 27. He faced increasing pressure from allies, both inside and outside the party, to leave the race.

At 81, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history. His advanced age, coupled with concerns about his cognitive and mental abilities, have fueled doubts among his supporters. If he were to remain in the race and win, Biden would be 86 when he leaves office.

Another factor that fueled pressure for Biden to withdraw from the election race was the attack on Trump. The Republican was hit grazing in the right ear by a shot at a rally in Butler (Pennsylvania) on July 13. Analysts see the former president strengthened after the case, as Trump uses the episode to fuel the discourse that he is suffering political persecution.

