After learning that President Joseph Biden is withdrawing from the presidential race, the first to react internationally was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer. “I respect President Biden’s decision and I hope that we continue to work together in the time that remains of his presidency,” he posted in a message shared on social media. Biden will be president until the end of the year, and in January he will be followed by whoever wins the elections in November. “I know that President Biden has made this decision based on what he considers to be the interests of the American people,” Starmer added. The former Conservative Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has also sent a message to the President of the United States. “Working with Joe Biden, I was able to see firsthand his love for the United States and his dedication,” he said on his social media, mentioning some points on which the two leaders worked hand in hand, such as the Indo-Pacific security alliance called AUKUS, or the mutual support for the government of Israel. “I wish him the best,” Sunak continued.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has also reacted to Joe Biden’s resignation. “All my admiration and recognition for his brave and dignified decision,” Sánchez wrote on social media X. “Thanks to his determination and leadership, the US overcame the economic crisis after the pandemic and the serious assault on the Capitol.” Sánchez also highlighted his “exemplary” support for Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was the third leader to speak out, also in admiration of the president. “My friend Joe Biden has achieved a lot for his country, for Europe, for the world. Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong, and the United States is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves respect,” said the chancellor.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere also spoke out: “I respect Joe Biden’s decision not to run for re-election, his justification deserves all respect. Biden has been one of the most respected politicians for decades.” As did Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris. “I would like to thank you, President Biden, for your global leadership. The world has changed since Biden’s victory in 2020, and we had to face extraordinary challenges such as a global pandemic and the return of a war on the European continent.”

Russia is perhaps the only place where there was no statement of admiration for President Biden. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that there are only four months left until the elections, everything can change in that time, “so we must be patient and monitor what happens.” The priority, he added, “is the military operation” in Ukraine.

