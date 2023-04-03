Monday, April 3, 2023
International law | The war crimes trial of the ex-president of Kosovo begins in The Hague

April 3, 2023
International law | The war crimes trial of the ex-president of Kosovo begins in The Hague

Foreign countries|International law

Hashim Thaç is suspected of being responsible for around a hundred murders.

of Kosovo the war crimes trial of former president Hashim Thaçi begins in The Hague today. The war crimes charges are related to Kosovo’s war with Serbia in the 1990s.

Thaçi is suspected of being responsible for around 100 murders that took place during the Kosovo War of Independence between 1998 and 1999. He was the leader of the Kosovo Liberation Army at the time. Thaçi resigned as president in 2021 due to war crimes charges.

Thaç’s case is being discussed at the Special Court for Kosovo in The Hague. The Special Court in The Hague was established by a decision of the Parliament of Kosovo and operates within the framework of Kosovo law. However, the judges and other staff are international.

Many Kosovars consider the court, created due to pressure from the West, to be biased because the investigations only focus on the Kosovo Liberation Army. KLA members who fought against Serb forces are generally regarded as heroes in Albanian-majority Kosovo, and the country’s current leadership includes ex-combatants.

War crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Kosovo have also been dealt with by the Hague-based International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY).

In the case of Kosovo, both Serbs and Kosovo Albanians were accused in the ICTY.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in February 2008. The country’s independence has been recognized by almost 120 countries, including Finland, but not Russia and China, nor EU members such as Spain and Cyprus.

