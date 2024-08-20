International law | Report: Israel’s war machine runs on foreign oil despite criticism

International law|According to the UN special rapporteur, the actions of the states that exported oil should be investigated more closely. Crude oil is refined in Israel for both industry and the armed forces.

of Israel the armed forces’ tanks, clearing tractors and airplanes run on foreign oil, he writes of The Guardian obtained by Oil Change International the report by.

This happens despite the January interim decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), according to which Israel must do everything possible to avoid genocide in Gaza.

With the decision, the ICJ also reminded other states that their responsibility is, among other things, to prevent genocide and that supporting it is against international law. Oil exports to Israel could in some cases violate the limits set by the decision.

Among the countries that exported oil, there are also countries that have ratified treaties against genocide. The report mentions Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Gabon, Nigeria, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Italy. These countries have exported a total of 4.1 million tons of crude oil to Israel.

Almost half of this amount has been imported since the ICJ decision. Crude oil is refined in Israel for both industry and the armed forces.

of the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territory Francesca Albanese reminds in an interview with The Guardian that, from the point of view of international law, states have an obligation to act to prevent genocide.

According to Albanese, states can no longer plead that they did not know about this risk of violation after the ICJ’s decision on January 26. He is calling for a further investigation into the countries that have, for example, exported oil to Israel.

of The Guardian according to a number of UN and international law experts have called for an energy embargo against Israel after the report’s findings became public. The ban would be intended to prevent future human rights violations.

UN Special Rapporteur Astrid Puentes Riaño raises concerns that Azerbaijan, which is hosting the UN climate summit in November, has exported oil to Israel. Brazil, on the other hand, will host the same meeting next year.

“The inconsistency of states is worrying when the future host countries of the climate meeting export oil for illegal occupation and alleged genocide. This shows how far we are from complying with climate commitments and international law, and how urgently we need to change our direction.”

Israel has denied the genocide accusations originally presented by South Africa.

Brazil, which has otherwise strongly criticized Israel in public, appealed to the market in its response to The Guardian. Brazil has, among other things, called its ambassador away from Israel because of the hostilities. However, it has not prevented the export of oil.

“Although our government’s attitude towards Israel’s current military actions in Gaza is well known, Brazil’s traditional attitude towards sanctions is that they are not imposed unilaterally,” says a spokesman for the Brazilian president’s office.

In July The ICJ issued its second landmark decision.

At that time it lookedthat Israel’s territorial annexations, settlements, racial segregation and the apartheid system in Gaza and the West Bank are illegal. According to the decision, states must cooperate to ensure that Israel’s illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territories ends.

In addition, states may not encourage or provide assistance to continue an illegal situation.

March of the UN Human Rights Council the decision according to which the sale and export of jet fuel and weapons to Israel increases the state’s chances of committing serious violations as an occupying state.

“There is strong evidence of US complicity in the genocide. It provides material support without which genocide and other illegalities would not be possible. The participation of other states will be based on an assessment of how significant their material support has been,” says the lecturer in international law at the University of Kent. Shahd Hammouri in The Guardian.