In Gaza, the smell of death smells everywhere. The death meter is running at an insane speed that does not recognize quantitative or qualitative controls. This is not an emotional description, but rather a tangible reality according to international documentation.

A reality expressed by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, when he said, “The ongoing nightmare in Gaza is a collapse of humanity. The Israeli military operation and bombing are targeting civilians, hospitals, refugee camps, mosques and churches. No one is safe. Gaza has turned into a cemetery for children, who are being killed at a rate never witnessed before.” A conflict that has lasted more than three decades.

US President Joe Biden chose phrases with great caution and caution to express this reality, as he said: “I did not hesitate to express my concern about what is happening and I hope that there will be less intrusive measures regarding hospitals.”

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in his bias towards the Israeli side in this regard, went much further than that, as he said in response to a journalist’s question related to the limits of the retaliation that the United States would allow to continue its images in Gaza, revealing the following: “This is not revenge… “Israel stands and defends itself to ensure safety and peace for the Israeli people.”

Duality of standards

It is noteworthy that from the same platform, and about a year ago, the American administration was asked about the war in Ukraine, and Jake Sullivan’s answer was satisfactory and comprehensive, “We are monitoring what is happening and collecting evidence, and through that we have come to the conclusion that war crimes were committed in Ukraine, and President Biden was the first to He pointed out that President Putin is a war criminal and our position is based on the facts.”

This is a position that US President Joe Biden strongly supported in March 2023, saying, “Yes, very clearly, there are war crimes committed in Ukraine.”

But in the lines of another war.. The war in GazaClear visions and decisive, fair positions disappear, sometimes gray statements and sometimes biased statements become the master of the situation, international law gets lost between interests and quotas, and the truth wears the mask of double standards.

Here the American President says: “I have no idea that the Palestinians are telling the truth about the number of deaths. I am sure that there were innocents killed and this is the price of war. I think we must be careful. I believe that Israel must now be very careful.” “.

The shining sun of truth

Between the calculations of recent yesterday, and the current reality today, new facts are surfacing that did not spare the Dean of the US State Department and the Secretary of Defense of Washington in their home, in the wake of a protest by activists who smeared their hands with red paint and interrupted the statements of officials at the testimony table in the Senate.

Fallacies and biased positions, recalling what happened recently, when biased statements were made by the US Secretary of State pointing the finger of blame at Russia, where he said, “For more than a year and a half, Russia has torn up the basic principles of the United Nations Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and international humanitarian law, and mocked the decisions of the Council.” One security after another.

Expressions that stimulate memory and make us contemplate the image of Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan tearing up the UN report on Israel’s violations – October 2021, under an international dome. Where did Israel tear up a UN report on its violations of international humanitarian law? Gilad Erdan said at the time as he was executing the report, “This report should not have “Anyone who is concerned about human rights, security or peace has a place in the dustbin of anti-Semitism and this is how we will deal with it.”

A scene overlooked by Washington, but not forgotten by history, as the spokeswoman for the provisions of international law itself after the Hamas attack on October 7 asked the US Secretary of State, saying: “I am here because the United States believes in the role of the United Nations and its decisions… We must We ask today Where is the international condemnation?“.

An open, hollow question that gets lost in the winds of loss that carry the provisions and claims of international humanitarian law and its entitlements in the smoke rising from the ground in Gaza, so its noble message is suffocated by the impact of images of destruction and the frightening and escalating death toll among civilians in Gaza, and the ash continues to be thrown into the eyes.

But a dance international law The bodies of the victims today will not last forever, and there is no escape for international law from questioning history one day. What are your standards, where are the limits, and how much has the blood of innocents been shed?