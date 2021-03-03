The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians enters a framework unknown until now after the announcement by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to “launch an investigation into the situation in Palestine.” Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda issued a statement in which she clarified that “the investigation will cover crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court that were allegedly committed (…) since June 13, 2014“He asked for collaboration from all parties and assured that” our main concern will be the victims of crimes, both Palestinian and Israeli. ” The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) applauded the decision, while the Jewish state called it “pure anti-Semitism” while alerting “hundreds” of Israelis that they may be charged with war crimes. The list goes from the prime minister, to the head of the Army and senior commanders of the main units.

After six years of investigations and just a few weeks after declaring itself competent to investigate war crimes in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the ICC launches this new process that will try to clarify whether Israel and Hamas committed war crimes in the ‘Operation Protective Margin’ of 2014 against Gaza, the policy of settlement expansion and the response of the Israeli Army to the protests of the March of Return, organized in Gaza from March 2018 to December 2019 and which left 183 protesters dead and 6,106 injured, the majority with Shots in the knees, they collect data from the UN Human Rights office.

Although such a process can help bring justice to Israeli civilians who are victims of the rocket launches On the part of the armed arms of Hamas or Islamic Jihad, Israel has tried by all possible means to prevent this moment from happening. The chief prosecutor has overcome pressure from the Jewish state or allied countries such as the United States, which oppose the investigation and during the Donald Trump era imposed sanctions on her when she tried to prosecute the US military for actions in Afghanistan.

Netanyahu calls the measure “pure anti-Semitism” and lamented that “it has been decided that our brave soldiers who fight the cruel terrorists are actually the terrorists.” Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi rejected the ICC’s decision as considering it “Morally and legally ruined”. Current Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who was head of the Army during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, declared on Tuesday that “hundreds” of Israelis could be the subject of investigation for war crimes. An alert message that had a lot of repercussion in the local media.

Initially, international experts are expected to focus on senior positions in the Army and politics and not in low-ranking officers. In the Protective Edge, the army led by Gantz killed 2,251 people in the 40-day offensive, most of them civilians, according to the UN, and Hamas killed 66 soldiers and seven civilians. Israel is not reassured that Bensouda promises an “independent, impartial and objective” investigation and tries to enlist the support of friendly countries so that they do not respect a hypothetical unfavorable ruling in the future.

Palestinian applause



The ICC’s decision is a consequence of the diplomatic channel to resolve the conflict that Mahmoud Abbas took from the day he came to power. The president refused outright from the first moment to the armed conflict and it has tried to open all possible fronts in the field of diplomacy. “The crimes committed by the leaders of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, which are continuous, systematic and widespread crimes, make the investigation necessary and urgent,” the ANP said in a statement.

Hamas, which is one of the actors to be investigated, was also favorable. Hazem Qassem, an Islamist spokesman, told Reuters that ‘it is a step forward on the road to achieve justice “and was calm because international law approves” legitimate resistance. ”