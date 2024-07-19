Amsterdam (Agencies)

The International Court of Justice, the highest court of the United Nations, declared yesterday, in a non-binding opinion, that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories violates international law.

It is noteworthy that the decision of the International Court of Justice is advisory, meaning that it is not binding, but it is likely to increase international political pressure on Israel.

The decision was issued by the 15 most prominent judges at the United Nations in The Hague, where the court is located.

The case received significant attention, with 52 countries sending submissions to the court.

The UN General Assembly asked the International Court of Justice in 2022 to determine the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, long before the war in Gaza broke out last October.

Israel occupied the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem during the 1967 war. Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005, but it imposes a blockade on the Strip, by controlling its land and sea borders, and its airspace.

Meanwhile, the number of Israeli settlers in the West Bank has increased to about half a million.