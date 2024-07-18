The Hague (Union)

Today, the International Court of Justice announces its advisory opinion on the consequences of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

During a public session at its headquarters in The Hague, the Netherlands, the court will express its opinion on Israel’s occupation of Palestine, annexation practices in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, efforts to change the status of East Jerusalem, and the illegality of apartheid.

​​​​​​On 30 December 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution requesting the International Court of Justice to issue an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories since 1967, how Israel’s practices affect the legal status of the occupation and what the legal consequences of this situation are for all States and the United Nations.

In the hearings held on 19 and 26 February 2024, 49 States, the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the African Union participated and orally presented their views on Israel’s occupation and annexation of the Palestinian territories to the Court’s Council.