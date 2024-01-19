Israeli genocide in Gaza? Since there are treaties on the topic and competence of international justice, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will have to resolve, answering that question with a decision that will be, by definition, binding. That is, mandatory compliance. For Israel and the international community.

As is known, South Africa, a State party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, presented a well-documented 84-page communication to the ICJ on December 29 for the court to rule on. South Africa alleges that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and substantiates it with eight solidly supported allegations; and presented devastating evidence that Israel has failed to comply with its Convention obligations.

The decision on the merits will not be immediate. But South Africa has asked the court to issue provisional measures “as a matter of extreme urgency” ordering Israel to stop its attacks to protect Palestinians and preserve evidence.

The hearings in this regard have already been held in The Hague on January 11 and 12 and the ICJ will have to rule soon. With a decision that could point to a “ceasefire” order which, for obvious reasons, would stop the machine of war and devastation launched by Israel for more than three months with the Dantesque results that are of knowledge of the world.

A man carries the body of his daughter, Masa, at her funeral in Rafah on January 17. Fatima Shbair (AP)

The decision on the provisional measure would be mandatory, as are all decisions of international courts. Its compliance can be supervised both by the ICJ itself and by the Security Council. They could, therefore, have an immediate effect in the face of the unstoppable devastation underway.

In addition to the relevance of the requested provisional measures, this process stands out in its relevance and possible repercussions in at least two other fundamental aspects.

Firstly, because on the merits of the matter, South Africa asks the court “to ensure compliance by Israel with its obligations under the Genocide Convention not to commit genocide and to prevent and punish genocide.” The court will have to rule on this core issue.

Secondly, because it will analyze the facts brought to the attention of the Court and the known factual framework: 23,000 people killed in Gaza, among whom there are thousands of children. Understanding these acts of devastation and death as an act of national “self-defense” by Israel would have to assume something unsustainable such as that the only security for Israel is that Gaza is crushed and emptied.

Thirdly, due to the various public statements by senior Israeli officials that lead to the conclusion that the acts of devastation are not a coincidence or a “mistake” but rather a determined objective. It would be something like “a fish dies through its mouth” and declared objectives that fit 100% with the classification of genocide and what happened in Gaza.

Just four examples:

1) Netanyahu, urging Israelis to “remember” the Old Testament account of the slaughter of Amalek (“Go therefore and smite Amalek, and destroy all that he has, and have no mercy on him; kill men , women, children, and even infants, cows, sheep, camels and donkeys”);

2) Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, announcing that “Gaza will not be what it was before: we will eliminate everything”;

3) The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, about the Gazans: “They will not receive a drop of water or a single battery until they leave this world”;

4) Colonel Yogev Bar-Sheshet speaking on Israeli television from Gaza: “Whoever comes back here, if they come back later, they will find scorched earth,” he said. “No houses, no agriculture, no nothing. They have no future.”

Regarding the substance of the matter, the alleged “legitimate defense” to justify the violence in Gaza will hardly be accepted by the Court. First of all, because “self-defense” to be “legitimate” cannot excuse or justify acts of genocide.

The facts speak for themselves. And as South Africa stated in court, nothing Israel has done since October 7 has targeted targeted retaliation against Hamas or the rescue of hostages. Israel has rescued only one hostage, and Israeli soldiers killed three Israeli hostages waving a white flag. Almost all of the 110 Israeli hostages who have returned home were freed through a truce, negotiation and prisoner exchange.

Palestinians look at Egyptian soldiers through a border fence on January 14. Fatima Shbair (AP)

The underlying question is whether the Hamas attack on October 7 explains and justifies everything? Is it the great “focus of tension” of what is happening now? No way. That idea is a mistake and has no basis in history. There are incontrovertible historical facts that can no longer be ignored. Sure.

The chronology of the horror context is long and spans several decades. It did not begin on October 7 with the Hamas attack. In his intervention before the ICJ, South African lawyer Max du Plessis said that Israel's decades-long oppression of Palestinian rights must be considered the crucial context of the violence in Gaza.

In short summary two fundamental facts that are a compelling fact of history:

One, the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories since the war of aggression of 1967. When Israel occupied Palestinian territories and the Golan Heights in 1967 that year, not only did it never return them, but it established an “apartheid” against the Palestinians along with the increasing proliferation of Israeli settlements outside Israeli borders. Particularly in the occupied West Bank.

Two, acts of occupation that have been repeatedly condemned by the United Nations, since the same year of the occupation, without the resolutions being complied with by Israel. All resolutions adopted in the General Assembly or the Security Council since 1967 (for example 242/1967) have been unfulfilled/ignored by the invading/occupying State. It is the longest territorial occupation in the 20th centuries and so far in the 21st: almost 60 years! Isn't that the real “pressure cooker” and tension in the area?

Although at first glance it may be shocking that Israel commits acts of genocide, both its status as an occupying State and the devastation produced since October of last year will weigh heavily in the ICJ's analysis and decision. There is the Genocide Convention and a reasonably informed world despite the fact that during the Israeli attacks dozens of journalists in Gaza (and their families) died under the unstoppable Israeli bombardments.

