Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The International Judo Federation approved its final qualifying list to participate in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, which witnessed the confirmation of the participation of the UAE national team with a number of 6 individuals through direct qualification based on the final classification of the lists of participants who participated in the official qualifying competitions, which took place over a period of two years. This occurred from the announcement of the start of the qualifying period for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, until the moment of the end of the qualifying period, which concluded last weekend with the end of the 2024 Lima US Open.

The final list was based on the weight category specified for each country, with one athlete in each weight, in preparation for the tournament’s competitions, which will be held during the period from July 27 to August 2, as part of the tournament’s programme.

The list included our team, which qualified for the fourth time in the history of UAE sports, after first participating in the London 2012 tournament, then in Rio, Brazil in 2016, during which our team achieved the historic bronze medal, then the Tokyo 2020 tournament, all with one player, while the Paris tournament list included Next up are 6 individuals, including 5 male and female players, and they are Narmond Bayan, who participates in the light weight competitions under 66 kg, Talal Shafeli, in the light medium category under 81 kg, and in the heavy weight competitions are Aram Gregorian, in the weight category under 90 kg, and Dhafer Aram. In the under 100 kg weight, and Omar Marouf in the over 100 kg weight, alongside player Bashirat Khourudi in the women’s light weight under 52 kg competition.

The delegation is headed by Nasser Al-Tamimi, member of the National Olympic Committee, Secretary-General of the Judo Federation, Treasurer of the International Judo Federation, coach Victor and the assistant staff.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darai, President of the Federation, praised the qualitative record participation of UAE judo in the upcoming Paris Games, hoping that the fourth participation will achieve the ambitions of Emirati sports, in appreciation of the generous care from the wise leadership of the youth and sports sector, appreciating the interest of the National Olympic Committee and the Sports Authority and the follow-up and support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.