The Worldwide Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has disqualified 19-year-old ahead of “SKA-1946” Ilya Altybarmakyan and 19-year-old hockey participant “Agidel” Maria Tyugankina for violation of anti-doping guidelines, it’s reported on the site IIHF.

In Altybarmakyan’s pattern, which was taken in February after a house recreation within the Youth Hockey League towards the Vladivostok “Storm”, a metabolite of cocaine, benzoylecgonine, was discovered. It’s clarified that the athlete refused to open pattern “B”, and likewise didn’t present proof that the substance may have entered the physique by chance. Because of this, he was disqualified till 2024.

Tyugankina was examined in January after the match of the Ladies’s Hockey League with Twister close to Moscow. Furosemide was present in her doping take a look at. In keeping with the athlete, the prohibited substance appeared in her physique together with a detox cocktail. The hockey participant was disqualified for eight months.

