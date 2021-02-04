Taha Haseeb (Abu Dhabi)

“Let this document be a call for reconciliation and brotherhood among all believers of religions, but between believers and non-believers, and all persons of good will. Let our document be an appeal to every living conscience that rejects hateful violence and blind extremism, and to every lover of the principles of tolerance and brotherhood that religions call and encourage. Let our document be a testimony to the greatness of faith in God, who unites hearts and transcends man. Let it be a symbol of the embrace between East and West, North and South, and between everyone who believes that God created us for us to know each other, cooperate and coexist as loving brothers. This is what we hope and strive to achieve in order to reach a world peace that everyone can enjoy in this life. Abu Dhabi, February 4, 2019. With these words, the Grand Imam, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, concluded the “Document of Human Fraternity” and signed it from inside the “Sheikh Zayed Memorial” in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi.

Today, two years have passed since the issuance of the document, which renewed its momentum and moved from its regional framework to the global, realizing its supreme message, by adopting the United Nations on February 4 as International Day of Human Fraternity, in a universal message full of tolerance, good and coexistence for the benefit of all humanity.

The UAE, whose land has nearly 200 nationalities, has adopted the approach of coexistence and tolerance since its inception and respected the plurality of religions and cultures, and its humanitarian mission transcends borders, with actions and not just words. The UAE’s initiatives promote great human values ​​and provide practical steps in preserving human heritage, by launching museums at home. And the restoration of monuments abroad, not the best evidence of that is the “Louvre Abu Dhabi” museum, which monitors in one place a wide spectrum of human civilizations and tells through its exhibits of antiquities the history of religions throughout the ages. With funding from the UAE, UNESCO started a project to restore the Church of the Hour in Mosul. In northern Iraq, on the initiative of the Emirates of Tolerance, a Jewish family from Yemen was reunited with the rest of its members residing in London in the United Kingdom, to meet together in the UAE after a 15-year separation, and the UAE’s firm vision of coexistence, dialogue and pluralism was also embodied in the Abrahamic Peace Agreements, reflecting Horizons for settling conflicts in the region, closing differences, and focusing on future challenges.

And if the “Human Fraternity Document” two years ago formed the intellectual reference, framework, and prudent vision of the foundations of tolerance and coexistence, the UAE’s continuous initiatives translate every day the contents of the document on the ground, and now with the International Day of Human Fraternity, which is a ripe branch of the “Brotherhood Document”, it is launched. These contents into a welcome global space. Al-Ittihad surveyed a group of opinions of religious, media and academic figures, in order to shed light on the echoes of this occasion, in its first edition, in which the United Arab Emirates played a major role in activating it, through a creative initiative that achieved unrivaled success since 2019, the Year of Tolerance in the Emirates.

Promote pluralism

On June 21, 2020, under the title “Why does a Muslim woman protect Jewish history for all Moroccans”, “Taylor Locke” wrote a lengthy report in the Christian Science Monitor on the Moroccan Academy, Dr. Zahour Rahhel, describing her as “the leading expert in Arab-Jewish culture in the region. , A famous figure among diplomats in Morocco and researchers all over the world – from America to Israel and across the Arab world ». “Rahhel” is the governorate of the Moroccan Jewish Museum in Casablanca, and a researcher specializing in Jewish art museum collections. She is convinced of the role of museums, especially from the educational point of view, in order to promote the values ​​of openness, communication, coexistence with others, and acceptance of pluralism.

Rahhel Flowers

How much we need this human brotherhood – Zuhur Rahhel says – especially in difficult circumstances like the one we are living in today due to this global epidemic of Corona, which has changed the course of our simple lives. Rahhal believes that the celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity comes in light of the Corona crisis, which pushes towards strengthening solidarity between countries and societies and adopting high human morals, such as altruism, love for others and helping others. All are principles that recent generations believed in and defend. They are human principles and values ​​that encourage coexistence, tolerance and openness to others. Therefore, there is a sense of fear, isolation, and isolation for people in all parts of the world. “Rahhal” hopes that the celebration of this day will be an occasion to revive human fraternity and give a strong signal on the part of the rich and industrialized countries regarding the vaccine. And help poor countries, especially in Africa, and that international laboratories specialized in manufacturing vaccines take a humanitarian initiative in this regard.

‘One Human Family’

“All human beings are responsible for each other.” Thus Rabbi Bruce Lustig, Chief Rabbi of the Hebrew Synod in Washington and a member of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, began his intervention, stressing that the content of this phrase summarizes the basic value expressed in every aspect “The Human Fraternity Document”, we are part of one human family, and we are closely related to each other for the common good. Lustig is convinced that color, creed, or country should not perpetuate the fear, hatred, or intolerance that polarizes our human family and seeks to divide us. Peace and justice will come when we accept our common humanity and treat each other with dignity. The chief rabbi of the Hebrew Synod in Washington believes that the wisdom of the United Nations in declaring the fourth of February a World Day of Human Fraternity gives us the opportunity to build bridges between us instead of the barriers that still divide us.

Bruce Lustig

Lustig added: I am very hopeful that the world will celebrate the International Day of Human Fraternity, by doing actions that demonstrate love and kindness towards our fellow human family members. About the International Day of Human Fraternity: This day gives us the opportunity to feed the hungry, clothe naked people, and do simple acts that prove our love and compassion for our neighbors. He continues: “Imagine how our world would be completely different if each of us lived the old adage: Love your neighbors as they are, and only then will peace and prosperity come about.” “Lustig” concluded his intervention, saying: I hope that the International Day of Human Fraternity will be the beginning of a new world in a new era of harmony and hope. And it raises motivational questions: What kind of behavior would you do on February 4th? Will you help change the world and build a better world?

“Eye of universal brotherhood”

Father Dr. Rifaat Badr, director of the Catholic Center for Studies and Information, in Jordan, says: I was honored two years ago to participate in the signing ceremony of the “Human Fraternity Document”, and I knew that it opens wide horizons of comprehensive humanitarian cooperation in order to promote the values ​​of true brotherhood among the various spectrums of human beings. The document established a new approach, a new mentality, and a new uniqueness in dealing between human beings with each other. Brotherhood has transcended the sons of one religion, one sect, and one nation, to include the entire human family. As for religion, it calls us to promote these values, and it calls for brotherhood and friendship among all human beings. Therefore, the document came in order to encourage the human being to re-read the sacred texts with an inclusive view of brotherhood, and not only by focusing on how to respond, debate, and sometimes controversies that do not serve human civilization.

Father Rifaat Badr

We congratulate our Arab countries that made this proposal, and we celebrate the Day of Human Fraternity without forgetting that this fourth day of February comes in the “week of interfaith harmony”, which Jordan presented to the United Nations in 2010 and was approved and celebrated for the first time in 2011. And so on. We now have a day devoted to “human brotherhood” that falls on the “week of interfaith harmony,” and this constitutes pride for all of us as Arabs that we are issuing messages that have become universal in application, universal in message and universal in lofty goals. May God protect everyone who seeks peace and considers religion an oasis of security, love and harmony.

Abrahamic peace … when change becomes possible

On the occasion of the High Day of Human Fraternity, Nataa Livni, editor-in-chief of the newspaper, Yediot Aharonot, confirmed that Yitzhak Rabin, the prime minister, was assassinated because of his support for the Oslo Accords, which were aimed at strengthening Israeli-Palestinian relations. According to Livni, the Oslo Accords did not achieve the desired peace, and a few years after their signing, the second intifada erupted. Blood was spilled in Israel, and buses exploded in the streets.

Livni pointed out that after twenty years of those bloody years, Abraham agreements had been reached, the inauguration of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which was followed by the signing of the agreement with Bahrain, and the renewal of relations with Morocco, making the vision a reality and a reality, and hope replaced ridicule.

We obey Livne

Livni believes that President Trump’s announcement of the agreement between the UAE and Israel and the understandings that have been reached are developments that came in the midst of one of the most difficult years the world has known in our generation, as the Corona virus has claimed millions of lives and paralyzed large parts of the world.

But the announcement, which was followed by an influential signing ceremony on the White House lawn, planted – in Livni’s words – a glimmer of hope among the clouds. Direct flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai turned from a distant dream into a daily affair. The Israelis took “selfies” at the foot of the magnificent Burj Khalifa, or in the deserts or in luxury hotels. Emiratis also visited Tel Aviv, until the most successful entertainment TV program in Israel, titled “Wonderful Country”, dedicated an unforgettable and funny fee to the Israelis who have already rushed to travel to the UAE, and how they feel “at home”. There is no better symbol of consensus in Israel than appearing on this program.

Today, as the world celebrates the International Day of Human Fraternity, we must look to the horizon with hope. Yes, we live in a challenging and difficult era in terms of health and economic conditions. But the Ibrahim Accords taught us that change can come, only if we want to.

The moment of recognition of connectedness

“I am excited by the fourth of February 2021, when the whole world awaits the celebration of the first International Day of Human Fraternity. “Sarna” emphasized that if there was ever a time to acknowledge the interdependence of all human beings, it is now. And if there is ever a place where this education can emerge, it is the Middle East. He added: I have repeatedly heard from friends and colleagues around the world that the best news in 2020 came from the Middle East, where the signing of the Abraham Agreements, which bring countries together to ensure regional stability and cooperation, is a historic achievement based on a sense of common origin. These agreements – in Sarna’s view – promise youth in the region to unleash optimism and opportunities, and to face regional challenges together.

Yehuda Sarna

“Sarna” drew attention to a phrase that some say, which is the “warm peace” that prevails in the region. This peace, “Sarna” says: It is not just an agreement between governments or an arrangement between banks, but an understanding between people. The more countries that can catalyze confrontations between young people, educators, artists, and religious leaders, the more we will be able to fulfill the high aspirations of agreements together. Together, we must bring happiness to our father, Ibrahim.

“Sarna” congratulates the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity and its Secretary, Counselor, Mohamed Abdel Salam, for the competence of leadership they have shown by establishing this International Day and the “Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity.” A prominent member of the Supreme Committee, His Excellency Muhammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, led a visionary team in laying out plans to start building the “Abrahamic Family House”, which would surely become one of the largest centers of worship, learning and human development in the region. Sarna concluded his intervention by saying: (We pray to God to grant our region determination and enthusiasm for it to always be a source of grace and a source of understanding. We hope that God will grant us the ability to get out of this epidemic with a greater bond between us).

The era of peace has begun now

For his part, “Jake Wallis Simons”, deputy editor-in-chief of “The Chronel Armies” in London, which is the oldest Jewish magazine in the world, stressed that at this time of great change throughout the Middle East, it is truly enchanting to witness the emergence of a family of Tolerance.

Jake Wallis Simons

On the International Day of Human Fraternity, Simons stressed that the Abrahamic religions share many things, and it is logical to promote a culture of peace and understanding between them. In recent months, peace agreements between Israel and several Arab countries have emphasized the benefits of working together for the common good. Simons is convinced that for many years, many people have been dreaming of the era of peace that has now begun before our very eyes. We all aspire to a world in which peace, coexistence, cooperation and prosperity will be the basis of relations between our peoples.

“Ghaf” Zayed

Dr. Muhammad Bashari, Secretary-General of the World Council of Muslim Communities affirmed that the “International Day of Human Fraternity” does not impose a new relationship or discuss its aspects as much as it represents a tender and compassionate call for our humanity, which has been afflicted by all the “negative” circumstances that have led us all to wipe our minds and conscience away from Growing up on this fertile seed, seeking a solution to the problems and challenges of the age, “sharp edges”.

Muhammad Bashari

Bashary believes that we should celebrate the International Day of Human Fraternity. And we say: “Human brotherhood: for the world, today, and for the future.” Bashari says: My brother, the human being … all the challenges and obstacles (intellectual, biological, psychological …) that we are facing today sprang from the neglect of the highness of human relations, which the United Arab Emirates refused “the mother of benevolent initiatives” but to uproot their roots. “Ghaf” Zayed, which is narrated now and tomorrow from the wisdom of its honorable sheikhs, releasing from the heart of its capital to the world on February 4, 2019, implants a global wedding rich with coexistence, compassion, acquaintance and love for humanity throughout.