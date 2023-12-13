Hossam Abdelnaby (Abu Dhabi)

International Holding Company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market, has warned of phishing advertisements by fraudsters who exploit the company’s name, the names of its employees, and its logo in fake online advertisements to promote investment opportunities and fake tenders. The company confirmed that fraudsters ask individuals or companies to provide their personal and business information, credit cards, or bank account details in order to pay tender fees or invest in the company. It indicated that, given the importance of privacy and honesty in the context of the company’s business, it confirms that it will not send any requests for offers or correspondence requesting personal, commercial, or financial information via e-mail, registered mail, or any other means, nor does it request that any payments be made. Or investments through these means, noting that if you receive any similar request claiming to be from the International Holding Company, the company advises dealing with it with caution, and not providing any sensitive information.