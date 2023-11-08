The company’s revenues jumped by 24.8 percent in 9 months to 42.8 billion dirhams from 34.3 billion dirhams in the comparison period last year. Third-quarter revenues rose 15 percent to 14.1 billion dirhams from 12.3 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

In the third quarter of 2023, the International Holding Company increased its total assets by 3.3 percent to 235.6 billion dirhams, and reduced its total liabilities by 1.3 percent (compared to December 2022).

In addition, the owner’s total equity increased by 16.3 percent to reach AED 78.9 billion. The Group intends to continue to focus on improving its balance sheet performance and shareholder returns.

Commenting on the results, Sayed Shuaib, CEO of International Holding Company, said: “International Holding Company achieved a strong set of results in the third quarter, as a result of the strong performance achieved since the beginning of the year. In light of the possibility that global bond yields will remain high for a longer period, we expect Continued volatility in the markets.

He added: “In light of the highly complex global economic conditions, we expect that the strength of our balance sheet and our financial flexibility will continue to serve as a basis for creating additional value for shareholders as we continue to evaluate investment opportunities at the local and international levels.”

Shuaib added: “The Group remains well positioned to deliver strong results in 2023 and in the longer term. While our key sectors are achieving organic growth, as evidenced by NMDC Energy (formerly known as NPCC) signing several significant long-term value contracts and registering our portfolio.” “Real Estate has record sales. Our focus will continue to achieve progress within the framework of our long-term strategy, which includes rebalancing the current investment portfolio, integrating into existing sectors through our subsidiaries, and entering new sectors.”

At a time when sustainability is a basic condition for building a better tomorrow for future generations while unleashing new dimensions to create additional value, and to support the strategic initiative for climate neutrality by 2050 in the UAE, the International Holding Company continues to work on pioneering initiatives such as the “ProCeed” Center by working with companies The portfolio to contribute to achieving its goals of achieving net zero emissions.

In the lead-up to the country hosting the COP28 climate conference, International Holding Company is well positioned to showcase its role in the private sector’s contribution from climate ambition to climate action while achieving economic growth, diversification and prosperity.