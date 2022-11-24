An internationally operating emergency service for criminals was taken off the air this week. More than 100 people have been arrested in the UK. Two men from Almere, aged 19 and 22, were also arrested in the Netherlands.

Criminals were able to use software from the iSpoof scam service to hide their own telephone number and pose as an official body, such as a bank. With this so-called help desk fraud, the scammers were able to extort people’s data and ultimately their money. They often paid for the service in bitcoins.

It is estimated that around 200,000 people have been scammed with the help of iSpoof. Tens of millions of euros have been stolen from people. Every month about a million attempts were made to defraud people.

Of the ten million calls made using iSpoof, 40 percent were in the US and 35 percent in the UK. The rest of the calls were made in a number of other European countries, including an estimated several thousand in the Netherlands, and Australia. See also Russia expands bombings, Ukraine denounces new attack on a health unit

operate anonymously

The scammers thought they could operate anonymously, but the authorities managed to penetrate online at iSpoof, which had 59,000 users at its peak. The service had been in the air since December 2020 and more than half a year later, the police in London started an investigation. She received help from police services in the Netherlands, the US and Ukraine.

Two arrests were made in the Netherlands due to the cooperation between the Central Netherlands Cybercrime Team and the London police. The iSpoof servers were running in Almere. The police could thus tap the service, so that the fraudulent calls could be listened in to.

lavish lifestyle

The prime suspect is Teejai Fletcher, allegedly the mastermind behind iSpoof. According to the police, he would have a lavish lifestyle. Fletcher was arrested in London on November 6.

The Netherlands is exchanging the findings of the study with other countries. It is expected that more arrests will follow in the near future, the police think. See also LIVE Nations League | Kazakhstan promotes to League B, Latvia leads

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: