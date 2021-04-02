Dubai (Union)

The third International Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Badminton Championship for People of Determination entered the decisive rounds that are held by the elimination system after the conclusion of the group tournament, and today the semi-final round will be held to reveal the identity of the players who qualified for the final of the tournament, which is held in the Maktoum bin Mohammed hall in the Shabab Al-Ahly club, under The patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and the top ranked people in the world imposed their word to show the difference in capabilities, especially in the wake of the compulsory suspension of the Paralympic badminton for a period of 14 months due to the Corona pandemic

The results of the closing of the first round of the groups resulted in a third loss for our heroes, as Indian Parma beat Meera Abu Hatab in the singles category sl3 with two games without response 1/21, 1/21, while the Indonesian Fradi won against Hamid Al Senani in the sl4 category with a score of 21/3, 21 / 2, while Spaniard Angacio defeated Mohamed Al Zarouni in the wheelchair category WH2 21/5, 21/12.

Egyptian Shaima Sami Jaber also lost to Swiss Caneda 6/21, 7/21.

For his part, Issa Makhshab, Chairman of the Logistics Committee, described the third edition as exceptional, as it bears a name dear to all hearts, and said: The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum is one of the figures who contributed to many humanitarian fields in the UAE and abroad with his many exploits at all levels.

Makhshab pointed out that the emergence of new countries in this edition is a great gain despite the Corona pandemic, indicating that the participation of 127 players from 29 countries is evidence of the will of people of determination despite all the challenges of the pandemic.