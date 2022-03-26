Dubai (Etihad)

The World Government Summit 2022, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on March 29-30, will honor the winners of the Government Technology Award, which celebrates the contributions of technology pioneers in providing anticipating service solutions. future challenges, and enhance the quality of human life.

The Government Technology Award, in its seventh exceptional edition for 2022, aims to honor innovative technological and digital solutions by governments, which respond in particular to the major current challenges, and also work to proactively prepare for future challenges.

The award, which is organized by the UAE government and supervised by the Emirates Program for Excellence in Governmental Service at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, seeks to continue its mission of encouraging government agencies and institutions, private sector companies, emerging projects, entrepreneurs and researchers to devise initiatives and solutions to global challenges that improve the quality of human life. Take advantage of technology and its tools.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and President of the World Government Summit Foundation, stressed that the Government Technology Award embodies the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in promoting the innovation process in Developing services and future government work, and employing technology to enhance human life.

Mohammed Al Gergawi said that the award reflects the World Government Summit’s endeavor to stimulate innovation and continuous improvement in government services and government work, and its keenness to encourage individual and community initiatives and innovative projects in the private sector that aim to meet current challenges and anticipate future challenges with innovative solutions that can be applied on a large scale. Smart future societies based on knowledge, innovation and creative technology solutions.

6 categories

The World Government Summit 2022 will honor the participants with the award in six categories: education, health, refugees, climate change, government services enhanced by artificial intelligence, and creative innovations, as part of the activities of the second day of the World Government Summit on March 30, 2022.

In the axis of distance learning and education, the award focuses on qualitative opportunities and new horizons for online learning and how to transform their challenges into opportunities, achieve constructive responses and strengthen international distance learning initiatives in cooperation between world governments.

As for the health axis, the award highlights the best healthcare technology solutions, efforts to respond to the “Covid-19” pandemic, control the “pandemic” and confront its effects on society.

With the growing number of refugees around the world, the award works within the focus of refugee issues to highlight initiatives that enable them through technology and employ it to help confront the crisis of refugees who have been forced to leave their homes due to conflicts, crises or disasters.

In the climate change axis, the award focuses on technical solutions that can help solve climate crises and support humanity to avoid catastrophic damage caused by the continuous increase in global temperatures, in addition to simple technology solutions that can protect the planet and accelerate the path of transition towards a green economy.

The Government Technology Award in the axis of government services based on artificial intelligence focuses on solutions for digital government initiatives that employ artificial intelligence to improve services, make policy, restructure service delivery mechanisms, and design more efficient processes that enhance value.

As for the Creative Innovations axis, it focuses on government technological innovations that constitute qualitative steps in making history in the face of global challenges.

250 experiences and success stories

The World Government Summit adopted a new model in selecting innovative experiences and success stories in the award categories, as it worked in partnership with a number of global partners to monitor and study 250 experiences around the world, which were evaluated by an international jury comprising experts and specialists in the fields and categories of the award, and reached the stage The finalists of the evaluation are about 50 government experiments, which were evaluated again to choose the best to win the six categories of the Government Technology Award.

A new beginning for the post-Corona world

With the participation of more than 30 international organizations and 4,000 personalities from different countries of the world, and through 110 interactive main and dialogue sessions, the World Government Summit 2022 sets a new starting point for the post-Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), in an international gathering that is the largest and first One of its kind since the beginning of the pandemic.

The summit represents an international platform that brings together minds, creative ideas and decision-makers who meet together to anticipate and shape the future of the world, exchange experiences and expertise and review the challenges faced by governments during the “pandemic”, to shape the directions of the next stage, build a system of new opportunities to support the global development process and enhance the readiness of governments for the future. .

The summit, which has become a global reference for governments and countries, and a unique platform for shaping and designing the future, focuses on establishing a global model of cooperation between governments and countries, promoting international dialogue on the most prominent global trends for the post-pandemic world, and coordinating efforts to enhance joint government action, and find solutions to future challenges through Forming effective partnerships, exchanging experiences, knowledge and successful experiences, and inventing new business models to explore new opportunities and create and design a better future for humanity.

On March 29-30, the summit will address topics focusing on policies that drive progress and government development, designing the future of healthcare systems, sustainability for the next decade, accelerating global economic recovery, future technology, building future cities, the future of educational systems and jobs, and enabling social resilience. , and other future topics most related to human life.

The World Government Summit 2022 is characterized by its organization in conjunction with the conclusion of the activities of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, the most prominent international event, in an unprecedented global gathering after the “Corona” pandemic and the resulting global variables and challenges, which imposed on the world a new reality, methods and work models that require rethinking, and strengthening International partnerships aimed at identifying the most important global trends for the next stage, and adopting more flexible and effective future paths, in addition to promoting the exchange of expertise and experiences between governments to enhance governments’ response to the new global reality.

Global platform for the future industry

The summit constitutes the gathering platform for more than 30 global organizations, as it hosts in its extraordinary edition this year more than 4,000 participants from senior government officials, experts and leaders of the private sector, to explore the future of governments within more than 110 key dialogue and interactive sessions.

Since its launch in 2013, the World Government Summit has focused on anticipating future governments and building a better future for humanity, and has contributed to the establishment of a new system of international partnerships based on inspiring and foreseeing future governments.