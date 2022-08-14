The activities of the 11th edition of the International Government Communication Forum will be held on 28 and 29 September, under the slogan “Challenges and Solutions”, at the Expo Center Sharjah.

The forum represents a global platform that hosts, for two days, a group of opinion leaders, thought and experts in the government communication sector, to share their visions and analyzes of the upcoming economic and social transformations, and to review the best communication methods and tools to address the public in unusual times.

The forum, organized by the International Center for Government Communication, affiliated with the Sharjah Government Media Office, focuses on the role of government communication in introducing specialists to challenges and using appropriate communication methodologies that establish a positive collective spirit, and motivate the public to contribute to creating solutions and appropriate practices for each stage.

Forum sessions review the importance of government practices related to building a relationship with the public appropriate to the nature of the stage countries are going through, the economic, social and cultural challenges, and the aspirations and aspirations of societies. for a prosperous future.

The forum discusses the best government communication strategies to deal with economic crises, whether before, during or after them, and focuses on two basic approaches to communication, the first is based on adaptation and succumb to the repercussions of the crisis, and the second is on containing crises, reversing their results, and turning them into opportunities for innovation and creativity in tools and work patterns. and live.

The forum seeks to clarify the impact of texts and words on the public’s awareness and readiness when dealing with critical issues, by hosting experts and people with distinguished experiences in the field of communication.

The forum sessions and keynotes address the ongoing transformations in the concept and culture of leadership, and confirm that the new awareness created by the communications revolution among the public, and its openness to various sources of messages and information require the creation of economic, official and social leaders, characterized by their ability to indirectly influence public awareness, directions and culture. .

The forum reviews the most effective and influential communication tools, including creative industries such as drama, entertainment and the arts. It also highlights the role of these tools in building a positive societal mood, and enhancing the positive features of governments and official institutions in front of the international community. In addition to the main speeches and sessions, the forum organizes a series of workshops and accompanying events, focusing on the role of community institutions in supporting government communication, as well as introducing the latest developments in communication sciences.

The Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Office, Tariq Saeed Alai, stressed that the rapid developments taking place in the modern era have reinforced the importance of the role of government communication in supporting the community’s confidence in its government institutions, and building an integrated system of communication tools and methodologies that respond to challenges of all kinds with maximum effectiveness and impact.

Alai said that the next session of the forum supports a new phase of government communication in the region, that responds to the great transformations in the field of communication, the economy and the social sciences, because communication is not a fixed concept, but rather a constantly evolving science that acquires its characteristics, formulates its strategies, defines its goals from the nature of current events, and takes into account the aspirations of communities and their higher interests. He added: “The UAE has proven a world-renowned leadership in managing various challenges, and this is what makes the forum a leading platform to devote this success from the Emirate of Sharjah, as it allows the transfer and exchange of views on the best international practices in this field, and benefiting from them to develop current practices, including responds to future aspirations.

