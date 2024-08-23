As part of the UAE’s interest in enhancing its leadership in anticipating the future of governments and supporting their readiness to face challenges and changes, the 13th session of the “International Government Communication Forum 2024” will be held on September 4 and 5 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the slogan “Flexible Governments… Innovative Communication”, which is organised annually by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, as its first session was launched in 2012.

The importance of this forum stems from the fact that it is the largest gathering of its kind in the region to discuss global best practices in government communication. The forum also represents a reliable platform for dialogue and discussion of the best methods used in government communication in the world, in order to improve government performance and communication methods between governments and the public. The forum periodically brings together an elite group of decision-makers and thought leaders in the public and private sectors, specialists, and communication and media experts from all over the world; to explore opportunities and visions for this sector, which enables it to come up with important recommendations.

The 13th edition of the forum will host more than 250 speakers from around the world to discuss a range of vital issues that aim to explore new paths and shape the future of government communication. The forum’s agenda includes 160 events, including main and side sessions, inspiring speeches, proactive events, specialized workshops, and various programs held on a main platform and 17 side platforms, with the support of more than 35 local, regional, and international partners.

The forum’s role does not stop at providing recommendations to governments only, as it also opens new horizons for young people, as the 13th session of the forum provides a vital platform for them to develop their skills and capabilities in the field of communication and media, through 29 events, including the “Youth Hall”, in cooperation with the Arab Youth Center, the Universities Challenge in partnership with the United Arab Emirates University, and the “Artificial Intelligence Camp” Challenge, in cooperation between the Sharjah Government Media Office and the Artificial Intelligence Journalism Foundation for Research and Foresight (AIJRF).

The new session of the forum also provides wide opportunities for university students and professionals wishing to develop their skills in the fields of communication, media and artificial intelligence, through several events, including five diverse programs organized by a group of leading partners in their sectors. The level of interest in the forum and the wide participation in its previous sessions reflect the extent of the influence it has come to have on the regional and global levels. Statistics indicate that the number of visitors to these sessions reached more than 69 thousand visitors, and these sessions hosted more than 790 speakers from 90 countries.

The regular holding of the International Government Communication Forum reflects the interest the UAE gives to this vital file, which is reflected in many other indicators. Here, we can point out, for example, that the country has taken several steps to achieve sustainable development in various sectors through many initiatives and strategies, such as the “UAE Strategy for Future Foresight,” which aims to establish government systems that make future foresight part of the strategic planning process in government institutions.

In this context, it is necessary to emphasize the importance of the World Government Summit, the major annual event hosted by Dubai, which represents a global platform that aims to anticipate the future of governments around the world, with a focus on harnessing technology and innovation to address the challenges facing humanity.

There is great international appreciation for the role played by the UAE in developing government work, and its continuous and influential efforts in this context. Hence, it was not surprising that the UAE government was chosen by the Resilient Government Network for the rotating presidency of the network for the period 2022-2023.

There is no doubt that the UAE’s interest in the future of governments embodies the vision of our wise leadership aimed at developing a global platform for building the future and providing an incubator to support future models of government work based on innovation, which contributes to addressing the digital gap and ensuring that no country is left behind in the face of rapid global changes, and enhances effective global partnerships in advancing the process of development aimed at building the desired future.

*Issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.