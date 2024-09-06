On its final day, the sessions of the 13th session of the International Government Communication Forum influenced a large part of the visions and ambitions aimed at shaping the future of government communication.

Influential leadership figures gave speeches and workshops on various topics and files, while the participation of government agencies in the forum was an important step towards developing their communication strategies with the community, exchanging knowledge, and raising many issues that serve its members.

The forum addressed five main themes, which represent a model for the ability of communication to influence, including the impact of government communication on economic flexibility, the needs of government communication teams and its management in the public and private sectors, as well as its role in attracting talents in light of the future economies’ heavy reliance on ideas and innovations.

Given the importance of education in building generations, the Forum presented a series of pioneering programs to build the capacities of future leaders, including officials, government employees, and students, within training programs in cooperation with local and international partners, thus consolidating the Forum’s position as a reliable international platform for developing the expertise of those working in this field.

The forum reviewed international experiences and global visions, in an effort to support the relationship between government communication and various sectors and the participation of various segments of society in the efforts of governments to achieve sustainable development goals.