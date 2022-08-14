Sharjah (Union)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the activities of the 11th edition of the International Forum for Government Communication will be launched on 28 and 29 September, under the slogan “Challenges and Solutions”, at the Expo Center Sharjah, as the forum represents a global platform that hosts Over two days, a group of opinion leaders, thought and experts in the government communication sector share their visions and analyzes of the upcoming economic and social transformations, and review the best communication methods and tools to address the public in unusual times.

The forum, organized by the International Government Communication Center, affiliated with the Sharjah Government Media Office, focuses on the role of government communication in introducing specialists to challenges and using appropriate communication methodologies that establish a positive collective spirit and motivate the public to contribute to creating solutions and appropriate practices for each stage.

Tariq Alai

integrated system

Tariq Saeed Alai, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Office, stressed that the rapid developments taking place in the modern era have reinforced the importance of the role of government communication in supporting the community’s confidence in its government institutions, and building an integrated system of communication tools and methodologies that respond to challenges of all kinds with the highest degree of effectiveness and impact.

Alai said: “The next session of the forum supports a new phase of government communication in the region, that responds to the great transformations witnessed in the field of communication, the economy and the social sciences, because communication is not a fixed concept, but rather a constantly evolving science that acquires its characteristics, formulates its strategies, and defines its goals from the nature of current events. And taking into account the aspirations and higher interests of societies.”

He added: “The UAE has proven a world-renowned leadership in managing various challenges, and this is what makes the forum a leading platform to devote this success from the Emirate of Sharjah, as it allows the transfer and exchange of views on the best international practices in this field, and benefiting from them to develop current practices in a way that responds to for future aspirations.

He pointed out that government communication is not limited to conveying the messages of government agencies to the people, or transferring the public’s requests to government agencies only, but rather it is a process of opening direct channels of communication between the two parties, through which governments pay attention to weaknesses to strengthen them, and strengths to strengthen them, and the public shares the responsibility of advancing them. society and the system as a whole.

A side of one of the sessions of the last session (from the source)

respond to requirements

Forum sessions review the importance of government practices related to building a relationship with the public appropriate to the nature of the stage countries are going through, the economic, social and cultural challenges, and the aspirations and aspirations of societies. for a prosperous future. The forum discusses the best government communication strategies to deal with economic crises, whether before, during or after their occurrence. The forum focuses on two basic approaches to communication, the first is based on adaptation and succumb to the repercussions of the crisis, while the second is based on containing crises and reversing their results and turning them into opportunities for innovation and creativity in Tools and patterns of work and living.

The forum seeks to clarify the impact of texts and words on the public’s awareness and readiness when dealing with critical issues, by hosting experts and people with distinguished experiences in the field of communication. The forum sessions and keynotes address the ongoing transformations in the concept and culture of leadership, and confirms that the new awareness created by the communications revolution among the public, and its openness to various sources of messages and information require the creation of economic, official and social leaders, characterized by their ability to indirectly influence public awareness, trends and culture. . In the same context, the forum reviews the most effective and influential communication tools, including creative industries such as drama, entertainment and the arts. It also highlights the role of these tools in building a positive societal mood, and enhancing the positive features of governments and official institutions before the international community.

In addition to inspiring speeches and keynote sessions, the forum organizes a series of workshops and accompanying events, focusing on the role of community institutions in supporting government communication, as well as introducing the latest developments in communication sciences.