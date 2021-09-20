The tenth session of the International Forum for Government Communication, which will be held under the slogan “Lessons of the Past, Aspirations for the Future” on 26 and 27 September at Expo Center Sharjah, will discuss the future of the relationship between social media platforms and content creators, in a main session entitled: “Who defines the rules of the game. Social media platforms or content makers?

The session, which will be held on the second day of the forum (September 27), will be attended by Elizabeth Linder, founder of the Politics and Government Department on Facebook, founder of the Conversational Century, and Raed Barkawi, executive editor-in-chief of Al Khaleej newspaper, and Caroline Faraj, vice president of CNN. N «About the Arab Service, and Rashid Al-Awadi, Executive Director of the New Media Academy, while the session will be moderated by Sherif Amer, an Egyptian broadcaster and presenter of the daily talk show on MBC Egypt.

The session focuses on the reality of content and its challenges, and the implications of the modern content industry on government communication departments, as it raises questions about the growing impact of content that is published on the Internet, based on figures indicating that the world in 2020, shares daily 3.2 billion images and 720 thousand hours of video. Online video, of which 3 million photos are uploaded to Facebook, and 95 million photos and videos are uploaded to Instagram.

The session answers a number of questions, most notably: Are social media platforms based on content makers from news and media organizations and users? And which one depends on the other? Can this volume of content and information be produced so quickly without these platforms and applications, and at the same time, can these platforms continue to exist and develop without this content?

The session reviews the impact of the centralization and expansion of social media platforms, as they control a huge global virtual reality. It makes the door open for specialists and experts to further research and explore the relationship between government communication and social media platforms.



