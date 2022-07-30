The British newspaper ‘The Guardian’ revealed a curious international gang that deflates car tires and calls themselves ‘Tyre Extinguishers’which translates ‘Tire Fire Extinguishers’.

The group of activists against climate change is dedicated to deflating the tires of SUVs and 4×4 vehicles due to the “pollution they produce” and operates in several major cities around the world.

You will be angry, but don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s your car

According to its website, the movement began in the United Kingdom and has spread to France, Sweden, New Zealand, the United States, Scotland and Germany. Furthermore, they ensure that their goal is “to make it impossible to have a huge polluting 4×4 in the urban areas of the world”.

According to the article in ‘The Guardian’, the gang operates with masks and during night hours in the most exclusive sectors of the cities, where they find rows of high-end SUVs parked on the streets.

Tire Extinguishers Brochure.

Once the ‘Tire Fire Extinguishers’ identify a target, one of their members removes the valve cap from the tire, sticks a lentil inside and puts the cap back on. Immediately the tire begins to lose air.

In addition to deflating the tire, the gang tapes a flyer to the vehicle’s windshield that reads: “Your gas guzzler kills. You’ll be mad, but don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s your car.”along with an image of a crossed-out SUV.

The British newspaper points out that “this type of vehicle is the second most important cause of the global increase in carbon dioxide emissions during the last decade”.

The group assured the English media that it has received hundreds of emails and messages from vehicle owners angry at what they are doing on its website. “People have sent me ‘if you fuck up my SUV, I’ll kill you’ emails, which I love, to be honest,” said one of the members.

Over the past decade, SUV emissions have dwarfed all shipping, aviation, heavy industry and even trucks

Over the past decade, SUV emissions have dwarfed all shipping, aviation, heavy industry and even trucks

‘The Guard’ claims that sedans dominated the US market for many years, however, as of 2015 “SUVs now account for nearly three-quarters of all car sales in the US.“.

SUVs, large vehicles similar to trucks, have the weight of an adult rhino and the aerodynamics of a refrigerator, requiring much more energy to move than a small car and emitting more pollution.

A 2019 investigation by the International Energy Agency notes that “over the past decade, SUV emissions have dwarfed all shipping, aviation, heavy industry, and even trucks, usually the only vehicles that outsize them on the road. The world’s SUVs emit 700 megatonnes of CO2 a year, roughly the total production of the UK and the Netherlands combined.”

