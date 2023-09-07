Furniture exports from the Region registered a rise of 14.4% in the first half of 2023, representing a figure of more than 74 million euros and 4.8% of exported Spanish furniture, reveals the results report of the National Association of Furniture Manufacturers and Exporters of Spain (Anieme). According to the organization, companies in the Community sector “are making a tremendous effort to adapt to changing circumstances globally and achieve such a positive result, almost 8 points above the national average between January and June of this year” , reaching the seventh place.

The president of Anieme, Juan Carlos Muñoz, highlighted the unstoppable 17% increase in sales to France, the main destination, which concentrates more than 45% of the total exported. “There is a great concentration in the countries of the European Union, which is why we draw attention to the need to diversify the destinations for furniture exports to avoid excessive dependence on a single market,” said Muñoz.

However, “from the figures it is also derived that the traditional and mature markets still have a long way to go, continue to grow and significantly, such as those of Italy and Germany, so promotion in such countries must continue to be supported,” continues Muñoz. . In fourth place in the ‘ranking’ is the United Kingdom, with growth of 30.2% and a market share of 8.5%, despite the effects of ‘Brexit’. The case of Morocco is also highlighted, a market of great importance, not only because of its proximity and volume of purchases of upholstered and rest furniture, but also because of the number of projects underway, which contributes to the 106% growth. The United States, despite remaining among the top positions, shows a decrease of 24.5%. “This is a market that is essential to continue supporting to recover the volume of sales, as well as for the business opportunities it presents,” emphasizes Muñoz. Businessmen are confident that the upward trend will continue for the rest of the year.

«We have to be attentive to the diversification of markets. This can be difficult if we focus on distant markets, which, given the average size of SMEs in the sector, can be complicated,” explains Patricia Cuadrillero, Arema’s general secretary. “Increases in demand (hospitals, hotels, nursing homes…) and the business effort to adapt to customer demands have made it possible for us to compete in a difficult market with good marks,” stresses Cuadrillero.