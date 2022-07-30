Friendship is undoubtedly one of the pillars of a person’s life and what better than celebrating the international friendship day One of the ways is by going on a trip. To have an incredible time you don’t have to go very far, because in Mexico there are destinations for all tastes, here we show you those that promise a fun-filled outing and unforgettable moments next to your favorite group of people

1. Sayulita, Nayarit

The favorite corner of the Riviera Nayarit is definitely one of the best to enjoy next to your best friends. Sayulita is a perfect destination for a weekend of fun and excitement, where in addition to visiting beautiful beaches surrounded by greenery, they will be able to try new activities together.

Among them we recommend surfing classes, exploring the town and camping on the beach. But do not think that this site is only suitable for relaxed travelersbut here they can also party at one of the night entertainment centers that abound here.

2. Real de Catorce, San Luis Potosi

One of the most mythical Magical Towns in the whole country is Royal Fourteen. This beautiful destination promises that they will forget the hustle and bustle of the city, since they will be able to return in the past to a place of very traditional charm.

Your unforgettable adventure starts from the moment you enter the famous Ogarrio Tunnel, if you want to have fun to the fullest, you can rent a perfect 4×4 to explore the streets of this town with a mining past in the middle of the mountains. In this Magical Town you will be able to explore the streets, the traditional businesses and visit the Hill of the Burnt where there is a magical ceremonial site.

3. Caves of Tolantongo, Hidalgo

A beautiful paradise where you can mix fun with relaxation are the Caves of Tolantongo located in the state of Gentleman. This spa has everything to spend incredible moments and keep unforgettable memories, among its waterfalls, rivers, hot springs and of course the famous pools with a privileged view.

What better way to take advantage of your holidays or a weekend to stay in one of the cabins and if you are more adventurous you can camp in the middle of nature and enjoy all its richness.

4. Los Cabos, Baja California Sur

In case you are looking for a luxury destination, there is no better recommendation than Los Cabos, a destination where fun is guaranteed. This destination located right at the tip of the Baja California Peninsula it is the perfect combination between nature and destination with all-inclusive hotels

Enjoy the turquoise waters and golden sand of the famous beaches where you can practice various water sports such as kayaking, snorkeling, paddle boarding and at night you can enjoy clubs and nightclubs that will not disappoint you.

5. Copper Canyon, Chihuahua

A destination with a much more temperate climate and the most impressive landscapes in all of Mexico is the Copper Canyon, here a simply unique adventure awaits you and what better than having these memories next to your best friends.

In this natural beauty of Chihuahua there are several activities that you can enjoy such as taking a ride from the heights by cable car and if you are much more adventurous, do it on a zip line or cross the imposing suspension bridges.