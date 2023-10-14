Experts in the field of artificial intelligence stressed the importance of using artificial intelligence tools to predict symptoms of dangerous and chronic diseases, especially cardiovascular diseases, stressing that the use of these tools will change the image of traditional health services in the near future.

Participants in the “Artificial Intelligence and Transformation in Healthcare” forum, which was held in Dubai on Saturday, said that artificial intelligence techniques enable doctors to predict the correct lifestyle of patients and their therapeutic and nutritional needs.

The forum sessions, organized by the Booster Center for Medical Research and Innovation, a member of the Booster Group in Dubai, and the Rochester University of Technology in Dubai, began in Dubai, and 20 experts and specialists in the fields of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, as well as doctors specializing in chronic diseases and hospital management, from the private medical sector in Dubai, spoke.

Representatives of the Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Health Academic Foundation participated in the sessions, in addition to specialists in electrical engineering and computing sciences and the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Dr. Aisha Sadia, Director of Medical Research at Booster Group, said that the sessions discussed the role of artificial intelligence in developing health care, and studied the challenges facing the future of medical services, in addition to the role of metaverse technology in developing medical services and the future of robotic surgeries.

She added: One of the goals of the forum is to enhance the exchange of experiences, ideas, and best practices to accelerate the process of integrating artificial intelligence into health services systems.

Participants in the sessions reviewed the major role of modern technologies in the field of managing patient records and preserving their privacy, performing medical operations remotely using robots and the Metaverse, in addition to doubling the level of medical services using artificial intelligence.

The forum presented a study by Dr. Jinan Monsef, Professor of Electrical Engineering, about the future role of artificial intelligence innovations in transforming the provision of health care, diagnosis, and health research, enhancing patient treatment outcomes, allocating treatments, and saving health care costs, in addition to its role in setting patients’ lifestyle protocols.

The sessions addressed the ethical and regulatory issues raised by the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the field of healthcare, with a focus on patient privacy and data security.

Dr. Asia Nabi, who specializes in innovative health care, discussed how to conduct medical examinations and manage chronic diseases, especially heart diseases, with artificial intelligence, stressing the importance of enhancing communication between health care practitioners and researchers to develop partnerships to enhance health care innovations based on artificial intelligence.

Dr. Labib Riachi, a specialist in robotic surgery in Lebanon, touched on the importance of robotic surgery in treating gynecological diseases, and the development of this type of surgery in the future, while Dr. Kevsar Akpinar, a specialist in computer security in Turkey, discussed how to protect health care systems from cyber attacks.