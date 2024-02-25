Considered the largest conservative congress in the world, CPAC 2024 ended this Saturday (24), in Washington, with something new: the holding of its first “international summit”.

At the end of the meeting, which included members of the American Conservative Union (ACU, the organization responsible for the event) and representatives from several countries, participants approved three international resolutions. And one of them directly concerns Brazil.

“We condemn the police state tactics of Xi Jinping, Lula da Silva and Joe Biden. We condemn all your initiatives to silence, legally harass and imprison your main political opponents. These are the crime of electoral interference”, said, when reading the final document of the meeting, the president of the ACU and political activist Matt Schlapp.

Schlapp also made a special mention of former president Jair Bolsonaro, mentioned with Donald Trump and Jimmy Lai (a Hong Kong businessman who defends democracy and was sentenced to prison by the Chinese government for “collusion with foreign forces”). “We want to lend our voice against the legal persecution against them.”

The joint statement by CPAC leaders also included a note of repudiation of the World Health Organization. According to the text, the WHO obeys the “oppressive agenda of the global elite, which represents an attack on communities, families and religion”.

“We encourage all freedom-loving countries to follow President Donald Trump’s lead and move toward exiting the WHO, or no longer funding it,” said the CPAC leader.

The third and final resolution addresses the defense of the State of Israel (“The only country in the Middle East to set an example of values ​​such as freedom, justice and free will”). In addition to condemning anti-Semitic attacks against students and other Jewish groups, the forum calls on Joe Biden to “end the hostage crisis and eliminate terrorists financed by Iran.”

“We have real diplomacy here, international cooperation. We are sending a message to the world,” said Matt Schlapp, when announcing the resolutions.

With four days of programming, CPAC 2024 brought several personalities from the global political right to the American capital. Among them Donald Trump, Javier Milei (who met in person behind the scenes), Eduardo Bolsonaro, Nayib Bukele, Santiago Abascal, Steve Bannon, Vivek Ramaswamy and Liz Truss.