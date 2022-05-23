Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The International Center for Strategic Studies will participate in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, from 23 to 29 May.

Dr. Alam El Din Abdullah, Director of the Center, said that the Center hopes to participate in this course in spreading societal and political knowledge, introducing the Center and its vision, disseminating its message and highlighting its objectives, and presenting and distributing its publications to those interested in political and geopolitical issues and international relations.

He explained, “During the days of the exhibition, the center will be active in establishing strategic partnerships and building sustainable communication channels with study centers, experts and local and international researchers, as well as building understandings for organizing and managing seminars and workshops at the local and international levels.”

The Director of the International Center for Strategic Studies added, “The center seeks to serve the community, and works to achieve spread and development and activate communication with political communities internationally, and conduct methodological, scientific and forward-looking studies, as well as field research and proposals in the UAE and abroad.

In this year’s exhibition, the Center will present a set of analytical works in political spaces, international relations, geopolitics, economic and geoeconomic changes, religious and social transformations, and the problems of extremism and terrorism, as well as focusing on major shifts in the international map resulting from the (Covid-19) pandemic. and the Ukraine crisis.

It is noteworthy that the International Center for Strategic Studies is an institutional research platform based in Abu Dhabi that pursues conceptual frameworks and connotations as ways to conduct studies and strategic research in all its forms, which include books, periodicals and magazines, related to political, geopolitical, international, Middle Eastern and Gulf economic affairs, among others.