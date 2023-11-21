“Sammer ready?” From an Austrian perspective, the question was answered easily and clearly: the audience happily complied with the stadium announcer’s request to do the wave a quarter of an hour before kick-off. And when, after about 40 minutes, a portion of insults poured out of the red-white-red curve about the favorite neighbor, it was already clear in which direction this evening would go: “Germany, here we come!”

Austria, one could already say, is ready for the European Championships next summer; Ralf Rangnick’s team led 1-0 with a goal from Marcel Sabitzer in the 29th minute. But that wasn’t all. In the 49th minute, Leroy Sané was shown a red card for assault, and even though the Germans had their best phase when they were outnumbered, Christoph Baumgartner made it 2-0 for Austria, coached by Ralf Rangnick (73′).

Overall, it was a downright disturbing performance by the German team on Tuesday evening in the Ernst Happel Stadium, completely lacking in ideas, far too easily vulnerable defensively – and also noticeably thin-skinned. Since emotionality was a big topic this week, one thing had to be noted: it was misdirected by Julian Nagelsmann’s team; There was already a lot of dissatisfaction felt even before the justified expulsion.

With the frustration collected from this evening, we are now heading into the four-month break. The new national coach’s record after four games includes one win, one draw and two defeats, and the trend is clearly downwards, not just in terms of the results. The reaction to the 2:3 against Turkey was the worst half under Nagelsmann so far. So Sammer ready? The answer from the German perspective is perhaps better left secret.







Nagelsmann had announced that he would take a closer look at the final training, including a few key positions. When you could see the list of the starting eleven, Kai Havertz was on it – so the national coach continued the attempt, which he didn’t want to call an experiment, with him as a rail player on the left wing.

This time, however, in a more clearly symmetrical basic order, with a three-man chain and Julian Brandt on the right rail. However, the name Joshua Kimmich was not on Nagelsmann’s list; Leon Goretzka was supposed to appear alongside Ilkay Gündogan this time. Defensively, his job was primarily to provide a safety buffer for the German three-man defense chain, consisting of Jonathan Tah, Mats Hummels and Antonio Rüdiger give – which she also needed.

If you wanted to say something remotely positive about the first half, it would probably be that there was a bit of activity on Havertz’s left wing at the beginning. The first good attack led from Gnabry through him into the depths, but the longer the game lasted, the more limited operations there seemed.







The extent to which things stalled could also be seen in the way Havertz was almost desperately trying to find buyers when he made his interjections. But the energetic Austrian interference also had a considerable impact on Nagelsmann’s timetable. A bad pass from Rüdiger caused danger early on, not his only uncertainty, and too many balls were lost too quickly later on.



Even before going behind, the Germans were lucky that the familiar scheme of a long ball behind the defense did not lead to Austria’s success; first with a quickly taken free kick to Gregoritsch, then with a pass from deep, again to Freiburg, who appeared free in front of Kevin Trapp; the Frankfurt player parried in the style of a handball goalkeeper.

In the 29th minute, Trapp didn’t look good either. Actually, the situation didn’t seem that threatening when Sabitzer got possession of the ball on the German right side, but during the little dance that he invited, Tah couldn’t follow his step and Sabitzer shot, flat and precisely into the goalkeeper’s corner.

The lead was deserved in every respect. Nagelsmann’s team failed to create a clear scoring opportunity in the first 45 minutes. Sané seemed paralyzed, Niclas Füllkrug was signed off, and the fact that Florian Wirtz got a break (Serge Gnabry played for him) didn’t help either. On the other hand, the Austrians caused one or two dangerous situations – they could have been higher at halftime.

Nagelsmann brought on Thomas Müller for Füllkrug, but before that could have any effect, his team was decimated. After a duel with Mwene, Sané was allowed to feel provoked by the Mainz Bundesliga professional, but the grip on his neck could only have one consequence: red. Nagelsmann reacted by bringing on Henrichs for Brandt, a little later the big change began, with Wirtz, Kimmich and Andrich for Gnabry, Gündogan and Goretzka.

After all: Nagelsmann’s ten pulled themselves together and were now better in the game than when they were at full strength, but the Austrians had the better chances, first through Gregoritsch, whose shot was well parried by Trapp. He was also powerless against Baumgartner’s cheeky chip, prepared nimbly through the center.