An Air Europa flight that departed from Madrid to Montevideo had to divert its route and make an emergency landing at Natal Airport, in Rio Grande do Norte, after strong turbulence in the early hours of this Monday, 1st

“The plane landed normally and the various injuries recorded are already being treated,” says the airline.

The Rio Grande do Norte State Department of Public Health reports that, through the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu), it removed 30 people who were on the flight.

Samu RN was called by the concessionaire that manages the airport and responded to the incident with 15 ambulances, with support from units of Samu Natal, the Fire Department and the airport itself.



